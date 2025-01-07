Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
352.55
462.94
686.21
656.09
yoy growth (%)
-23.84
-32.53
4.59
-3.54
Raw materials
-211.97
-290.89
-462.78
-437.3
As % of sales
60.12
62.83
67.44
66.65
Employee costs
-18.45
-22.09
-30.35
-29.8
As % of sales
5.23
4.77
4.42
4.54
Other costs
-90.92
-107.71
-152.26
-146.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.78
23.26
22.18
22.26
Operating profit
31.19
42.23
40.81
42.9
OPM
8.84
9.12
5.94
6.53
Depreciation
-14.1
-14.73
-16.08
-15.37
Interest expense
-23.27
-27.53
-37.57
-37.01
Other income
10.03
9.52
9.52
8.94
Profit before tax
3.84
9.48
-3.31
-0.53
Taxes
-1.25
-3.92
2.93
3.19
Tax rate
-32.63
-41.42
-88.51
-595.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.58
5.55
-0.38
2.65
Exceptional items
0
0
2.31
0
Net profit
2.58
5.55
1.92
2.65
yoy growth (%)
-53.41
188.02
-27.41
66.87
NPM
0.73
1.2
0.28
0.4
