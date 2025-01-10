Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Preference Capital
81.38
79.09
76.95
74.97
Reserves
382.45
385.36
395.87
409.05
Net Worth
465.27
465.89
474.26
485.46
Minority Interest
Debt
122.87
130.45
142.33
110.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
102.35
103.07
94.95
96.95
Total Liabilities
690.49
699.41
711.54
693.06
Fixed Assets
327.65
369.51
371.72
372.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
88.07
84.59
84.59
84.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
49.52
42.72
29.27
23.21
Networking Capital
222.74
198.25
219.74
196.99
Inventories
106.65
113.98
99.45
109.07
Inventory Days
112.92
Sundry Debtors
61.09
68.58
100.37
139.89
Debtor Days
144.82
Other Current Assets
130.42
80.12
83.16
82.74
Sundry Creditors
-39.46
-39.49
-44.64
-113.47
Creditor Days
117.47
Other Current Liabilities
-35.96
-24.94
-18.6
-21.24
Cash
2.52
4.32
6.22
15.28
Total Assets
690.5
699.39
711.54
693.05
No Record Found
