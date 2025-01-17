iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

2,477.55
(0.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.7

-21.29

4.67

-2.59

Op profit growth

111.76

-28.17

-7.15

-7.99

EBIT growth

590.64

-82.91

-10.54

-6.1

Net profit growth

-94.63

2,425.36

-131.24

-753.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.91

5.06

5.55

6.25

EBIT margin

6.79

0.96

4.45

5.21

Net profit margin

-0.15

-2.87

-0.08

0.29

RoCE

4.18

0.66

4.37

5.77

RoNW

-0.04

-0.93

-0.03

0.14

RoA

-0.02

-0.49

-0.02

0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-22.77

-214.55

0

13.89

Dividend per share

0

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-203.79

-305.32

-121.37

-98.09

Book value per share

3,123.18

3,115.63

2,772.43

2,769.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

-136.26

-2.43

0

53.27

P/CEPS

-15.22

-1.71

-7.4

-7.54

P/B

1.19

0.17

0.32

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

10.72

9.79

7.6

6.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-23.04

7.2

Tax payout

-22.63

-22.31

-55.02

-192.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

113.83

114.1

112.04

130.5

Inventory days

82.49

60.83

34.3

37.39

Creditor days

-90

-87.99

-80.65

-78.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.89

-0.11

-0.82

-0.94

Net debt / equity

0.56

0.56

0.58

0.5

Net debt / op. profit

4.28

9.08

6.07

4.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.06

-66.13

-67.76

-67.06

Employee costs

-4.92

-5.68

-4.65

-4.6

Other costs

-21.09

-23.1

-22.02

-22.06

Hind.Urban Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.