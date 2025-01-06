iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,450.45
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hind.Urban Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.84

9.48

-3.31

-0.53

Depreciation

-14.1

-14.73

-16.08

-15.37

Tax paid

-1.25

-3.92

2.93

3.19

Working capital

6.59

103.04

-48.4

-36.99

Other operating items

Operating

-4.92

93.86

-64.86

-49.7

Capital expenditure

-3.1

-26.19

-5.48

213.3

Free cash flow

-8.02

67.66

-70.34

163.59

Equity raised

814.67

877.82

803.04

669.34

Investing

0

-2.03

4.13

-8.37

Financing

18.77

96.25

103.95

110.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0.14

0.14

Net in cash

825.41

1,039.69

840.92

935.53

