Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.84
9.48
-3.31
-0.53
Depreciation
-14.1
-14.73
-16.08
-15.37
Tax paid
-1.25
-3.92
2.93
3.19
Working capital
6.59
103.04
-48.4
-36.99
Other operating items
Operating
-4.92
93.86
-64.86
-49.7
Capital expenditure
-3.1
-26.19
-5.48
213.3
Free cash flow
-8.02
67.66
-70.34
163.59
Equity raised
814.67
877.82
803.04
669.34
Investing
0
-2.03
4.13
-8.37
Financing
18.77
96.25
103.95
110.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0.14
0.14
Net in cash
825.41
1,039.69
840.92
935.53
