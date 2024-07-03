Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on October 17, 1959. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of manufacturing & selling electrical conductor, insulator products and also engaged in real-estate activity of renting out property. In 2000, the Company tookover Insulators & Electricals Company Mandideep, MP.Cable division at Faridabad was expanded by installation of CCV line to manufacture HT XLPE Power Cables in 2003-04. The Company installed shaftless stranding (20+24+32) machine running at 250 rpm from, BAGGAR Denmark in 2005. In 2012, the Companys subsidiary, Hindusthan Vidyut Products Limited (HVPL) commenced production at its new conductor plant setup at Guwahati. First Solar plant with parabolic mirrors of 120 KW commissioned in 2012. During the year, the existing subsidiary namely Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited (Formerly: Hindusthan Alkalies Limited) became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 09 September 2013.The Company started conductor & Aluminium wire rod production for Domestic & Export Markets at its state-of-the-art new facility in Khurda, Odisha in 2015. The first HTLS-composite carbon core conductor order was manufactured and exported to South Africa and ACSS to Domestic market. Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited, the Companys subsidiary started production of Epoxy-formulated products.During the year 2014-15, the Company had successfully executed export orders (including sale under global tenders in India) worth Rs. 374.27 Crores.During the year 2015-16, the Company has received letter from Delhi Stock Exchange (DSE) where the securities of the Company are listed advising the Company to give its consent for recommending it to the Dissemination Board (DB) of BSE Limited. The Company has given its consent to DSE to recommend to the Dissemination Board (DB). During the year 2015-16, Hindusthan Vidyut Products Limited (HVPL) a non-material wholly owned subsidiary company was incorporated on 12th August 2014, which is not carrying on any operations presently.The Company has three non-material wholly owned subsidiary companies i.e Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited, Hindusthan Vidyut Products Limited and Hindusthan Projects Limited.In FY 2016-17, Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited, wholly owned subsidiary has become material subsidiary of the Company. Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited (HSCL), company has taken further steps towards setting up of state of the art green field manufacturing facility of Epoxy Resin and formulated products at Jhagadia Distt, Bharuch, Gujarat. The construction work has commenced and is proceeding actively on various fronts. Orders for long lead-time Plant & Machinery packages, has also been placed & ordering for further packages is in progress. The Company is marketing various grades of Epoxy Resins & specialty formulations in its own brand name with the support of technology partners. A well-equipped application development & testing facility, having equipments catering to requirement of customers in area of electrical & composites sector has been set-up in Taloja facility. During the year, the equity shares of the company were listed w.e.f July 14, 2016.Hindusthan Vidyut Products Limited and Hindusthan Projects Limited wholly owned non-material subsidiaries have not commenced any commercial activity during the year 2017-18.During the year 2017-18, the company targeted to increase sales of manufactured products and also expand the product range into newer applications. Regional export markets are also being taken-up. A sum of Rs. 58.752 Crores has been paid till 31st March 2017, by way of equity capital by the company to Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited, a wholly owned material subsidiary. During the year 2017-18, Company treated Faridabad Property as a separate Real Estate segment.