To The Members of Hipolin Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of The HIPOLIN LIMITED ("the Company"),which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(here in after referred to as " the financial statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024, its Loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significant in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures "Revenue from contracts with customers" is recognized on transfer of control of promised goods to a customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company is expected to be entitled to in exchange for those goods. The Revenue standard establishes a comprehensive framework for determining whether, how much and when revenue should be recognized. This involves certain key judgments relating to identification of d i s t i n c t p e r f o r m a n c e o b l i g a t i o n s , determination of the transaction price, allocation of the transaction price to identified performance obligations, and the appropriateness of the revenue recognition methodology. Our audit procedures on adoption of Ind AS 115, Revenue from contracts with Customers (‘Ind AS 115), the new standard on revenue recognition, includes the following Additionally, The standard mandates robust disclosures in respect of revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. Evaluated the design and implementation of the processes and internal controls relating to implementation of the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Evaluated the detailed analysis performed by the management across revenue streams by selecting samples for the existing contracts with c u s t o m e r s a n d v e r i f i e d t h e appropriateness of identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of the transaction price, allocation of the transaction price to identified performance obligations and the appropriateness of the revenue recognition methodology and, evaluated the appropriateness of the accounting policy and disclosures provided under the new revenue s t a n d a r d a n d a s s e s s e d t h e completeness and mathematical accuracy of the relevant disclosures. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and

Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to the Board report, Corporate Governance report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion there on.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) To evaluate the effect of an identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records.

c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "A" to this report.

g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. [Refer note no 35 to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate ) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or any other person or entity including foreign entity (" Intermediaries"), with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether , directly or indirectly lend or invest in the persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

(b) The management has represented , that, to the best of its knowledge and belief , no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (" Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in the manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (" Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee , security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year under audit.

(vi) The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "B" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Date : 08th May, 2024 For S D P M & Co. Place : Ahmedabad Chartered Accountants Sd/- Sunil Dad Partner M.No. 120702 FRN : 126741W UDIN: 24120702BKHIFC8131

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of HIPOLIN LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Hipolin Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2)Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with the authorization of the management and the directors of the Company and; (3)Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 , based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

Date : 08th May, 2024 For S D P M & Co. Place : Ahmedabad Chartered Accountants Sd/- Sunil Dad Partner M.No. 120702 FRN : 126741W UDIN: 24120702BKHIFC8131

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

i. In respect of companys fixed assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonably having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to information and explanations given to us by the management, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

c. According to information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties, included under tangible fixed assets, are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not revalued any Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible asset or both during the year.

e. There has been no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) We have been informed that, inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable with regard to the size of company. According to information and explanations given to us by the management, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

b) the company does not have any working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans and made any investments or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted the any deposits and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

vi. The company is registered under MSME Act, 2006. As per the Companys ( Cost Records and Audit ) Rules 2014 as amended by Companys ( Cost Records and Audit ) Amendment Rules 2014 issued by the Central Government , the company is not required to maintain the cost records hence the provision of Section 148(6)) & Clause (vi) of Paragraph 3 of the said Order are not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund,

Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities and no such undisputed amounts were in arrears for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations provided to us, particulars of disputed amounts payable in respect of, Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs Duty, Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, as on the last day of the period ending March 31, 2024 is NIL.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act , 1961 (43 of 1961) , accordingly paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the records made available to us and information and explanation given to us by the management, in our opinion the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a bank or financial institution.

(b) the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank of financial institution.

(c) According to the records made available to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) No funds have been raised on short term basis by the company. Thus the reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

x. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer of further public offer during the year.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the company or no material fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. So the clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us the company is not a nidhi company hence clause 3(xii) of companies (auditors Report) order 2020 is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The company have an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business. The reports of internal auditors have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. So the clause 3(xv) of the companies (auditors Report) order 2020 is not applicable.

xvi. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934.

xvii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year but the company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 79.80 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Based on our examination of the records of the company, there has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence clause 3 (xviii) of companies (auditors Report) order 2020 is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities ,other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board Of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions , nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all

Liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance date, will get discharged bythe Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The company is not having net worth of Rs. 500 crore or more, or turnover of Rs. 1000 crore or more or a net profit of Rs. 5 crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.