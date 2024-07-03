iifl-logo-icon 1
Hipolin Ltd Share Price

161.55
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:53:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open173.5
  • Day's High174
  • 52 Wk High227.1
  • Prev. Close170.05
  • Day's Low161.55
  • 52 Wk Low 103
  • Turnover (lac)2.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hipolin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

173.5

Prev. Close

170.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.72

Day's High

174

Day's Low

161.55

52 Week's High

227.1

52 Week's Low

103

Book Value

35.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hipolin Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hipolin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hipolin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.87%

Non-Promoter- 27.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hipolin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.13

3.13

3.13

3.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.29

9.18

1.55

2.53

Net Worth

11.42

12.31

4.68

5.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.12

13.88

16.89

13.24

yoy growth (%)

-19.89

-17.81

27.55

-13.92

Raw materials

-8.11

-9.25

-11.49

-9.3

As % of sales

73

66.68

68.06

70.23

Employee costs

-1.71

-1.84

-2.33

-1.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.51

0.35

-0.95

-0.83

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.26

-0.25

-0.31

Tax paid

0

-0.11

0

0.22

Working capital

0.47

1.05

-1.04

-0.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.89

-17.81

27.55

-13.92

Op profit growth

539.7

-88.53

40.03

57.75

EBIT growth

-227.72

-142.01

22.52

65.22

Net profit growth

-316.74

-125.12

57.74

2.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

19.73

15.56

12.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.73

15.56

12.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.48

8.95

0.25

Hipolin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hipolin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shaileshkumar Jayantilal Shah

Non Executive Director

Daxesh B Shah

Executive Director

Samir Rohit Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitaben Bharatbhai Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Umesh P. Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Avni Chouhan

Managing Director

Prafulla Gattani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hipolin Ltd

Summary

Hipolin was incorporated on 31 Mar.94. It was promoted by Bhupendra Shah, Jaykumar Shah and Daxesh Shah. The promoters also have interests in Hipolin Management and Consultancy, Hipolin Investment, Jay Detergents, etc. Hipolin is managed by Bhupendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director.The company came out with a public issue of 7.75 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 3.87 cr in May 95, to augment long-term working capital requirements and to strengthen the capital base of the company. The company manufactures detergents, tooth pastes and shaving creams. It exports its products to Russia and export earnings in 1994-95 were Rs 62.98 lac. In 1994-95, Hipolin Products and Hipolin Surfactants were amalgamated with the company. Also, Hipolin took over the business of Ramit Traders and Fresh Laboratories. During the year 1995-96, the company has started generation of electricity through wind farm technology. In 1998, it introduced dental hygienic products and cosmetics.
Company FAQs

What is the Hipolin Ltd share price today?

The Hipolin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹161.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hipolin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hipolin Ltd is ₹50.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hipolin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hipolin Ltd is 0 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hipolin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hipolin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hipolin Ltd is ₹103 and ₹227.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hipolin Ltd?

Hipolin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.45%, 3 Years at 64.65%, 1 Year at 52.27%, 6 Month at 40.54%, 3 Month at 32.03% and 1 Month at 20.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hipolin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hipolin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.13 %

