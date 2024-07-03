SectorFMCG
Open₹173.5
Prev. Close₹170.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.72
Day's High₹174
Day's Low₹161.55
52 Week's High₹227.1
52 Week's Low₹103
Book Value₹35.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.29
9.18
1.55
2.53
Net Worth
11.42
12.31
4.68
5.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.12
13.88
16.89
13.24
yoy growth (%)
-19.89
-17.81
27.55
-13.92
Raw materials
-8.11
-9.25
-11.49
-9.3
As % of sales
73
66.68
68.06
70.23
Employee costs
-1.71
-1.84
-2.33
-1.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.51
0.35
-0.95
-0.83
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.26
-0.25
-0.31
Tax paid
0
-0.11
0
0.22
Working capital
0.47
1.05
-1.04
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.89
-17.81
27.55
-13.92
Op profit growth
539.7
-88.53
40.03
57.75
EBIT growth
-227.72
-142.01
22.52
65.22
Net profit growth
-316.74
-125.12
57.74
2.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
19.73
15.56
12.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.73
15.56
12.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.48
8.95
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Non Executive Director
Shaileshkumar Jayantilal Shah
Non Executive Director
Daxesh B Shah
Executive Director
Samir Rohit Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitaben Bharatbhai Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Umesh P. Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Avni Chouhan
Managing Director
Prafulla Gattani
Reports by Hipolin Ltd
Summary
Hipolin was incorporated on 31 Mar.94. It was promoted by Bhupendra Shah, Jaykumar Shah and Daxesh Shah. The promoters also have interests in Hipolin Management and Consultancy, Hipolin Investment, Jay Detergents, etc. Hipolin is managed by Bhupendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director.The company came out with a public issue of 7.75 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 3.87 cr in May 95, to augment long-term working capital requirements and to strengthen the capital base of the company. The company manufactures detergents, tooth pastes and shaving creams. It exports its products to Russia and export earnings in 1994-95 were Rs 62.98 lac. In 1994-95, Hipolin Products and Hipolin Surfactants were amalgamated with the company. Also, Hipolin took over the business of Ramit Traders and Fresh Laboratories. During the year 1995-96, the company has started generation of electricity through wind farm technology. In 1998, it introduced dental hygienic products and cosmetics.
The Hipolin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹161.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hipolin Ltd is ₹50.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hipolin Ltd is 0 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hipolin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hipolin Ltd is ₹103 and ₹227.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hipolin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.45%, 3 Years at 64.65%, 1 Year at 52.27%, 6 Month at 40.54%, 3 Month at 32.03% and 1 Month at 20.77%.
