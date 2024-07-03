Hipolin Ltd Summary

Hipolin was incorporated on 31 Mar.94. It was promoted by Bhupendra Shah, Jaykumar Shah and Daxesh Shah. The promoters also have interests in Hipolin Management and Consultancy, Hipolin Investment, Jay Detergents, etc. Hipolin is managed by Bhupendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director.The company came out with a public issue of 7.75 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 3.87 cr in May 95, to augment long-term working capital requirements and to strengthen the capital base of the company. The company manufactures detergents, tooth pastes and shaving creams. It exports its products to Russia and export earnings in 1994-95 were Rs 62.98 lac. In 1994-95, Hipolin Products and Hipolin Surfactants were amalgamated with the company. Also, Hipolin took over the business of Ramit Traders and Fresh Laboratories. During the year 1995-96, the company has started generation of electricity through wind farm technology. In 1998, it introduced dental hygienic products and cosmetics.