Hipolin Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.29
9.18
1.55
2.53
Net Worth
11.42
12.31
4.68
5.66
Minority Interest
Debt
2.08
0.76
1.1
1.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.5
13.07
5.78
7.22
Fixed Assets
0.96
0.95
0.63
1.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.29
7.49
3.38
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.11
4.28
-1.05
3.85
Inventories
1.25
1.1
0.51
1.07
Inventory Days
35.11
Sundry Debtors
3.59
2
1.59
2.03
Debtor Days
66.62
Other Current Assets
3.04
2.96
1.63
2.17
Sundry Creditors
-2.27
0
-0.58
-1.03
Creditor Days
33.8
Other Current Liabilities
-0.5
-1.78
-4.2
-0.39
Cash
0.16
0.36
2.81
2
Total Assets
13.52
13.08
5.77
7.23
