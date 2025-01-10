iifl-logo-icon 1
Hipolin Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.13

3.13

3.13

3.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.29

9.18

1.55

2.53

Net Worth

11.42

12.31

4.68

5.66

Minority Interest

Debt

2.08

0.76

1.1

1.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.5

13.07

5.78

7.22

Fixed Assets

0.96

0.95

0.63

1.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.29

7.49

3.38

0.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.11

4.28

-1.05

3.85

Inventories

1.25

1.1

0.51

1.07

Inventory Days

35.11

Sundry Debtors

3.59

2

1.59

2.03

Debtor Days

66.62

Other Current Assets

3.04

2.96

1.63

2.17

Sundry Creditors

-2.27

0

-0.58

-1.03

Creditor Days

33.8

Other Current Liabilities

-0.5

-1.78

-4.2

-0.39

Cash

0.16

0.36

2.81

2

Total Assets

13.52

13.08

5.77

7.23

