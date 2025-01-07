iifl-logo-icon 1
Hipolin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

157.5
(-2.51%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.12

13.88

16.89

13.24

yoy growth (%)

-19.89

-17.81

27.55

-13.92

Raw materials

-8.11

-9.25

-11.49

-9.3

As % of sales

73

66.68

68.06

70.23

Employee costs

-1.71

-1.84

-2.33

-1.62

As % of sales

15.43

13.25

13.83

12.23

Other costs

-1.86

-2.87

-3.84

-2.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.75

20.7

22.76

21.78

Operating profit

-0.57

-0.09

-0.78

-0.56

OPM

-5.19

-0.65

-4.66

-4.24

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.26

-0.25

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.02

-0.05

-0.09

Other income

0.3

0.73

0.14

0.14

Profit before tax

-0.51

0.35

-0.95

-0.83

Taxes

0

-0.11

0

0.22

Tax rate

0

-32.86

0

-27.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.51

0.23

-0.95

-0.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.51

0.23

-0.95

-0.6

yoy growth (%)

-316.74

-125.12

57.74

2.8

NPM

-4.65

1.72

-5.62

-4.55

