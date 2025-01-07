Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.12
13.88
16.89
13.24
yoy growth (%)
-19.89
-17.81
27.55
-13.92
Raw materials
-8.11
-9.25
-11.49
-9.3
As % of sales
73
66.68
68.06
70.23
Employee costs
-1.71
-1.84
-2.33
-1.62
As % of sales
15.43
13.25
13.83
12.23
Other costs
-1.86
-2.87
-3.84
-2.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.75
20.7
22.76
21.78
Operating profit
-0.57
-0.09
-0.78
-0.56
OPM
-5.19
-0.65
-4.66
-4.24
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.26
-0.25
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.02
-0.05
-0.09
Other income
0.3
0.73
0.14
0.14
Profit before tax
-0.51
0.35
-0.95
-0.83
Taxes
0
-0.11
0
0.22
Tax rate
0
-32.86
0
-27.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.51
0.23
-0.95
-0.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.51
0.23
-0.95
-0.6
yoy growth (%)
-316.74
-125.12
57.74
2.8
NPM
-4.65
1.72
-5.62
-4.55
