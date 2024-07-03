Hipolin Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.52
6.61
5.85
5.36
4.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.52
6.61
5.85
5.36
4.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.09
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total Income
5.63
6.7
5.95
5.46
4.3
Total Expenditure
5.95
6.58
6.06
5.41
4.6
PBIDT
-0.32
0.11
-0.11
0.05
-0.31
Interest
0.04
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.02
PBDT
-0.36
0.07
-0.14
0.03
-0.33
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.38
0.05
-0.16
0.01
-0.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.38
0.05
-0.16
0.01
-0.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.38
0.05
-0.16
0.01
-0.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.23
0.16
-0.53
0.03
-1.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5.79
1.66
-1.88
0.93
-7.56
PBDTM(%)
-6.52
1.05
-2.39
0.55
-8.04
PATM(%)
-6.88
0.75
-2.73
0.18
-8.53
