Hipolin Ltd Quarterly Results

158.05
(-2.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.52

6.61

5.85

5.36

4.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.52

6.61

5.85

5.36

4.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.09

0.1

0.1

0.2

Total Income

5.63

6.7

5.95

5.46

4.3

Total Expenditure

5.95

6.58

6.06

5.41

4.6

PBIDT

-0.32

0.11

-0.11

0.05

-0.31

Interest

0.04

0.04

0.03

0.02

0.02

PBDT

-0.36

0.07

-0.14

0.03

-0.33

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.38

0.05

-0.16

0.01

-0.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.38

0.05

-0.16

0.01

-0.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.38

0.05

-0.16

0.01

-0.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.23

0.16

-0.53

0.03

-1.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.13

3.13

3.13

3.13

3.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5.79

1.66

-1.88

0.93

-7.56

PBDTM(%)

-6.52

1.05

-2.39

0.55

-8.04

PATM(%)

-6.88

0.75

-2.73

0.18

-8.53

