Hipolin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

161.55
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hipolin Ltd

Hipolin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.51

0.35

-0.95

-0.83

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.26

-0.25

-0.31

Tax paid

0

-0.11

0

0.22

Working capital

0.47

1.05

-1.04

-0.3

Other operating items

Operating

-0.25

1.02

-2.24

-1.21

Capital expenditure

-0.05

-0.18

0.15

-2.94

Free cash flow

-0.3

0.84

-2.09

-4.15

Equity raised

6.08

6.33

8.96

10.16

Investing

-0.08

0.02

-0.06

-0.29

Financing

1.54

-0.39

-0.58

-0.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.24

6.8

6.22

5.23

