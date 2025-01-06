Hipolin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.51
0.35
-0.95
-0.83
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.26
-0.25
-0.31
Tax paid
0
-0.11
0
0.22
Working capital
0.47
1.05
-1.04
-0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.25
1.02
-2.24
-1.21
Capital expenditure
-0.05
-0.18
0.15
-2.94
Free cash flow
-0.3
0.84
-2.09
-4.15
Equity raised
6.08
6.33
8.96
10.16
Investing
-0.08
0.02
-0.06
-0.29
Financing
1.54
-0.39
-0.58
-0.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.24
6.8
6.22
5.23
