Hipolin Ltd Board Meeting

152.5
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:58:00 AM

Hipolin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
HIPOLIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29(1) (a) & (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve Standalone and consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. Please find atached result for half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting held on Monday, 09th September, 2024
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
This is to inform you that pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued from time to time, the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30 September, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. IST though video conference (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) at the venue deemed to be at the registered office of the Company Read less..
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
HIPOLIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Hipolin Ltd at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13° August, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Consider and Approved Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202430 Apr 2024
Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Hipolin Ltd held on Wednesday, 8th May, 2024 considered and approved the attached Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Hipolin Ltd at their meeting held on Wednesday, 8th May, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Statement showing Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report of the Company and declaration of unmodified opinion. 2. Took note of resignation of Mr. Ajaybhai Ramniklal Gandhi as Independent Director of the company. 3. To maintain books of accounts of the company at the new corporate office of the company located at 208, Sarthik II, Opp. Rajpath Club, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
HIPOLIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at 4.00 P.M. to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Hipolin Ltd at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered, approved and took on record the standalone and consolidated unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and. Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Hipolin Ltd at their meeting held on Tuesday 13th February,2024 has inter alia considered the following: 1. Considered and approved and tookon record the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of listing Regulations Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 has considered the following: 1. Considered and approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31 December, 2023. as per Regulation 33 of listing regulation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Hipolin: Related News

No Record Found

