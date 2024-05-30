To the Members of Hlsar Spinning Mills Limited

Report on the Audit of tho Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Hisar Spinning Mills Limited ftha Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024. the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), tho Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Ftowa for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. tire aforesaid financial statements give the information required by tho Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act ) in the manner so required end g.ve 3 true and lair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, find AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31$t March, 2024. its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash tows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our aucit of the financial statements in accordance with tne Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section I43{10) of the Act Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in tho Auditors Responsfotitoas for tho Audit of tho Financial Sio&ni&nts section of our report. We are independent of the Company sn accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and tho Rules mad? thereunder, ?nd we have fulfilled our otner ethical responsibilities in accordance with, these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit ovidooc? we have obtained ,s sufficient and appropriate to provide a basts for our audit opm*on on the financal statements

Key Audit Matters

When we read the Companys Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to the Companys Board of Directors and those charged with governance and describe actions applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companysability to continue as a going concern. If we cpnclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer note no. 36 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the Note no. 43(i) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the note no. 43(j) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and. appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. .

vi. The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility that has been enabled by the Company with effect from 01st April, 2023 at 13:52 hours 1ST. Based on our examination, which included test checks, this feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Further, the Company maintains stock records for raw materials, finished goods and saleable waste; cost records as prescribed under Section 148(1) of the Act; and records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital work-inprogress manually. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company in respect of such books of account.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

for JAIN & ANIL SOOD Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 010505N H LUDHIAiW JRAJESH KUMAR JAIN) Place of Signature: Chandigarh Partner Date: 30.05.2024 Membership No. 088447 UD)N; Mo&€W7BkEJyq f?fS2-

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Hisar Spinning Mills Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital work-in-progress.

(B) The Company has not held any intangible asset during the period under review. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories except for goods-in-transit and stocks held with third parties, were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. In respect of goods-in-transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories, when compared with the books of account.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year except for that the Company has granted interest free unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees and details of which are given below:

Particulars Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) A. Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year to Employees: 2.30 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date with Employees: 0.00

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation. There are no interest bearing loans given by the Company.

(d) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 or 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing, with the appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. Based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding, as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as at 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) (Gross) Amount Paid/ adjusted under Protest (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (Assessment Year) Forum where dispute is pending Haryan a Value Added Tax Act, Value added tax 3.98 3.98 2012-2013 Before the Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Appeals), Haryana

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment ot loans or otner oorrowings or in tne payment or interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans availed by the Company were applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the period under review. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the period under review. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, and 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company does not form part of any Group as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year under review. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Hisar Spinning Mills Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Hisar Spinning Mills Limited (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.