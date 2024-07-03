iifl-logo-icon 1
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

72.45
(3.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open72.45
  • Day's High72.45
  • 52 Wk High84
  • Prev. Close70.34
  • Day's Low72.45
  • 52 Wk Low 40
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E12.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.29
  • EPS6.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.46%

Non-Promoter- 49.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.92

3.92

3.92

3.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.35

16.33

13

8.92

Net Worth

22.27

20.25

16.92

12.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.7

31.41

30.47

28.73

yoy growth (%)

-8.61

3.07

6.06

7.01

Raw materials

-15.73

-18.11

-16.74

-16.6

As % of sales

54.79

57.65

54.92

57.76

Employee costs

-2.19

-1.83

-1.59

-1.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.04

2.77

3.18

1.85

Depreciation

-0.78

-1.05

-1.24

-1.87

Tax paid

-0.57

-0.79

-0.91

-0.44

Working capital

1.52

-0.49

2.6

0.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.61

3.07

6.06

7.01

Op profit growth

-34.68

-18.32

11.84

-1.76

EBIT growth

-28.7

-19.06

49.74

47.72

Net profit growth

-25.67

-12.66

60.72

747.95

No Record Found

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anurag Gupta

Whole-time Director

Sapna Kansal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mithlesh Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Sudesh Kumar Garg

Non Executive Director

Nikhil Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Singla

Independent Director

Sandeep Suri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Hisar Spinning Mills is engaged in the business of cotton yarn blended (textile product). The companys plant is located at Hisar (Haryana).
Company FAQs

What is the Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹27.10 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd is 12.01 and 1.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹40 and ₹84 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd?

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.13%, 3 Years at 29.19%, 1 Year at 73.33%, 6 Month at 35.40%, 3 Month at -3.71% and 1 Month at 9.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.53 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

