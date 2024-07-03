Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹72.45
Prev. Close₹70.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹72.45
Day's Low₹72.45
52 Week's High₹84
52 Week's Low₹40
Book Value₹62.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.1
P/E12.01
EPS6.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.92
3.92
3.92
3.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.35
16.33
13
8.92
Net Worth
22.27
20.25
16.92
12.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.7
31.41
30.47
28.73
yoy growth (%)
-8.61
3.07
6.06
7.01
Raw materials
-15.73
-18.11
-16.74
-16.6
As % of sales
54.79
57.65
54.92
57.76
Employee costs
-2.19
-1.83
-1.59
-1.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.04
2.77
3.18
1.85
Depreciation
-0.78
-1.05
-1.24
-1.87
Tax paid
-0.57
-0.79
-0.91
-0.44
Working capital
1.52
-0.49
2.6
0.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.61
3.07
6.06
7.01
Op profit growth
-34.68
-18.32
11.84
-1.76
EBIT growth
-28.7
-19.06
49.74
47.72
Net profit growth
-25.67
-12.66
60.72
747.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anurag Gupta
Whole-time Director
Sapna Kansal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mithlesh Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Sudesh Kumar Garg
Non Executive Director
Nikhil Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Singla
Independent Director
Sandeep Suri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Hisar Spinning Mills is engaged in the business of cotton yarn blended (textile product). The companys plant is located at Hisar (Haryana).
Read More
The Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹27.10 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd is 12.01 and 1.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹40 and ₹84 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.13%, 3 Years at 29.19%, 1 Year at 73.33%, 6 Month at 35.40%, 3 Month at -3.71% and 1 Month at 9.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.