Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

HISAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

HISAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

HISAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Compliance of clause 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024