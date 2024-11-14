|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|HISAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|HISAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|HISAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Compliance of clause 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|HISAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
