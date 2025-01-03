iifl-logo-icon 1
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.45
(3.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.7

31.41

30.47

28.73

yoy growth (%)

-8.61

3.07

6.06

7.01

Raw materials

-15.73

-18.11

-16.74

-16.6

As % of sales

54.79

57.65

54.92

57.76

Employee costs

-2.19

-1.83

-1.59

-1.41

As % of sales

7.63

5.84

5.22

4.92

Other costs

-8.28

-7.63

-7.45

-6.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.85

24.31

24.46

22.72

Operating profit

2.5

3.82

4.68

4.19

OPM

8.71

12.18

15.37

14.58

Depreciation

-0.78

-1.05

-1.24

-1.87

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.22

-0.51

-0.61

Other income

0.41

0.22

0.25

0.15

Profit before tax

2.04

2.77

3.18

1.85

Taxes

-0.57

-0.79

-0.91

-0.44

Tax rate

-28.17

-28.59

-28.68

-23.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.47

1.98

2.26

1.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.47

1.98

2.26

1.41

yoy growth (%)

-25.67

-12.66

60.72

747.95

NPM

5.12

6.3

7.44

4.91

