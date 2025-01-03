Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.7
31.41
30.47
28.73
yoy growth (%)
-8.61
3.07
6.06
7.01
Raw materials
-15.73
-18.11
-16.74
-16.6
As % of sales
54.79
57.65
54.92
57.76
Employee costs
-2.19
-1.83
-1.59
-1.41
As % of sales
7.63
5.84
5.22
4.92
Other costs
-8.28
-7.63
-7.45
-6.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.85
24.31
24.46
22.72
Operating profit
2.5
3.82
4.68
4.19
OPM
8.71
12.18
15.37
14.58
Depreciation
-0.78
-1.05
-1.24
-1.87
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.22
-0.51
-0.61
Other income
0.41
0.22
0.25
0.15
Profit before tax
2.04
2.77
3.18
1.85
Taxes
-0.57
-0.79
-0.91
-0.44
Tax rate
-28.17
-28.59
-28.68
-23.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.47
1.98
2.26
1.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.47
1.98
2.26
1.41
yoy growth (%)
-25.67
-12.66
60.72
747.95
NPM
5.12
6.3
7.44
4.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.