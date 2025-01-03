Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.04
2.77
3.18
1.85
Depreciation
-0.78
-1.05
-1.24
-1.87
Tax paid
-0.57
-0.79
-0.91
-0.44
Working capital
1.52
-0.49
2.6
0.51
Other operating items
Operating
2.2
0.43
3.62
0.04
Capital expenditure
0.07
0.44
0.55
0.14
Free cash flow
2.28
0.87
4.18
0.18
Equity raised
15.27
11.32
5.88
4.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.84
-1.25
0.45
-1.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.72
10.95
10.51
3.22
