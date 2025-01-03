iifl-logo-icon 1
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

72.45
(3.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd

Hisar Spg. Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.04

2.77

3.18

1.85

Depreciation

-0.78

-1.05

-1.24

-1.87

Tax paid

-0.57

-0.79

-0.91

-0.44

Working capital

1.52

-0.49

2.6

0.51

Other operating items

Operating

2.2

0.43

3.62

0.04

Capital expenditure

0.07

0.44

0.55

0.14

Free cash flow

2.28

0.87

4.18

0.18

Equity raised

15.27

11.32

5.88

4.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.84

-1.25

0.45

-1.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.72

10.95

10.51

3.22

