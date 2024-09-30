We wish to inform that 32nd AGM will be held on 30/09/2024 and that register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from 26/09/2024 to 30/09/2024 (both days inclusive). Proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)