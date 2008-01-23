To the Members of

HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements of HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the period from 01st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit and total comprehensive income (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 22 to the Financial Statement, which describes following:-

1. Impairment of loss on Land:

During the Current quarter, the Company recorded an impairment loss of Rs 2.4 crore on the Land. Management has recognized this impairment loss based upon valuation report from Independent Registered Valuer as well as Independent Engineers to substantiate the same which was provided to the Auditors.

2. Expense:

In the financial year 2022-23, the company deposited Rs. 35 lakhs against SEBI order. Subsequently, Rs. 19.24 lakhs were received, while the remaining Rs. 15.76 lakhs were recorded as expenses in the financial year 2023-24.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no Key audit matters to communicate in this report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directorsis also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether theInd AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in theInd AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with theIndian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 4 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeablelosses.

iii. The company is not liable to transfer any amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. Therefore, there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED of even date) (i) a) (A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and equipment. (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. b) The PPE were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) Title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company does not make any revaluation of PPE during the year. Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company. e) No proceeding has been initiated or pending against Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (ii) a) As exclaimed to us, the Company did not hold any inventories during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. b) During the period no working capital limits had been sanctioned to the company in excess of 5 crore rupees, in aggregate, from Bank or other Financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loans to Directors/Company in which the director is interested to which the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 apply and hence not commented upon. Also, in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investment and given guarantee/provided security which falls under the purview of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence not commented upon.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and also does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March, 2024. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As per the information and explanation given to us, the maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(vii) a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Value Added Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Value Added Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except the following

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Period to which demand relates Amount (in Rs.) Date Of Demand Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Short Payment Prior Years 9,886.85 Various Dates Unpaid till date TDS Interest on payment default u/s 201 Prior Years 8,813.50 Various Dates Unpaid till date TDS Interest on deduction default u/s 201 FY 202021 1,504.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date TDS Late filing fees u/s 234E FY 202223 14,534.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date TDS Late filing fees u/s 234E FY 202122 400.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date TDS Late filing fees u/s 234E Prior Years 17,322.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date TDS Interest u/s 220(2) FY 201920 536.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date Outstanding Demands AY 200607 1,67,855.00 28/01/2008 AO notice u/s 143(1) dated 23/01/2008 Outstanding Demands AY 200910 92,944.00 03/01/2011 CPC notice u/s 143(1)(a) dated 29/12/2010 Professional Tax Act,1975 Non Payment of Professional Tax FY 201718 25,200.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date Non Payment of Professional Tax FY 201819 8,200.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date Non Payment of Professional Tax FY 201920 9,600.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date Non Payment of Professional Tax FY 202021 5,025.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date Non Payment of Professional Tax FY 202122 600.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date Non Payment of Professional Tax Prior Years 8,125.00 Various Dates Unpaid till date

b) There were no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute.

(viii) No transactions has been recorded in the books of account which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence, provisions of the clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company. (ix)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, and hence provision of the clause 3(ix)(a) of order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised term loan and hence provision of the clause 3(ix)(c) of order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised funds on short term basis and hence provision of the clause 3(ix)(d) of order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates and hence provision of the clause 3(ix)(e) of order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in associate companies and hence provision to clause 3(ix)(f) of order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(x)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(xi)

(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Since, no material fraud by company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year, therefore, no reporting under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints, hence, the provisions of the clause 3 (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, a provision of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards. (xiv)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an appropriate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors of the Company were considered by the statutory auditor.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence, provisions of the clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year of Rs.2,71,84,786/-however in the immediately preceding financial yearthere are no cash losses.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year; hence provision of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) Since, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility under section 135 of the companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company, therefore there is no reporting requirement under clause 3(xx) of the order.

(xxi) Since, the company does not have any group company and no consolidated financial statements are prepared, therefore, provision of clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

ANNEXURE“B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF

THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion onthe Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance withthe Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,

2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit toobtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining anunderstanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to providereasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.