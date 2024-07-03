Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹1.48
Prev. Close₹1.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹1.48
Day's Low₹1.48
52 Week's High₹1.48
52 Week's Low₹0.58
Book Value₹2.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.87
P/E21.14
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.4
7.4
7.4
7.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.51
2.2
2.2
2.29
Net Worth
6.89
9.6
9.6
9.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
0.17
0.19
0.33
yoy growth (%)
19.62
-10.79
-40.17
-53.85
Raw materials
-0.15
-0.12
-0.07
-0.16
As % of sales
72.71
71.71
38.78
49.05
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.01
-0.04
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
1.03
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
0.09
-0.27
-0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.62
-10.79
-40.17
-53.85
Op profit growth
-10.25
291.2
-444.43
119.07
EBIT growth
-2.28
-124.63
-490.88
147.38
Net profit growth
-13.83
-122.76
-672.01
162.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Kamal Agrawal
Independent Director
Premlata Purohit
Non Executive Director
Ramamurthy Shetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Harsh Doshi
Independent Director
Cornelio John Lobo
Independent Director
Mrs. Maria Lobo
Executive Director
Suresh Jain
Reports by Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd
Summary
Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Sun Beam Infotech Limited) was incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 6, 1988. The Company started its business in the hospitality sector and in the name of Rituraj Holiday Resorts Ltd., it diverted into Software development. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Retail Trading.During the year 2002 the company has been sub-divided its Face Value of Equity Share from Rs.10 each to Rs.2 each and the total Paid up capital of the company stood at Rs.7.00 crores.Parle Software Ltd and Nav-Parva Technologies Pvt Ltd are Whollyowned subsidiaries of Sun Beam Infotech Ltd.During the year 2007-08, the name of the company changed from Sun Beam Infotech Ltd. to Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. w.e.f. 28th March, 2007. The Company completed the development of Retail Software in 2007. It got into the organized retail Market in India which includes Contract farming and selling of speciality Ayurvedic herbal produce in 2008.During the year 2010, the company concentrated it activities in Retail of E-Horoscope i.e. Om Astrosoft. It started E-Horoscope reports in regional languages to its customers through counters, spread across the retail outlets and further developed its marketing of PSExcise software by tieingup with Priti Software.During year 2017-18, Company formalized the Joint Venture on 15 September, 2017, having formed into a Joint Venture (A.O.P.) to be known in the name of Engineers India Associates for op
The Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd is ₹6.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd is 21.14 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd is ₹0.58 and ₹1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.77%, 3 Years at 26.56%, 1 Year at 70.11%, 6 Month at 25.42%, 3 Month at 9.63% and 1 Month at 4.96%.
