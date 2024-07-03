iifl-logo-icon 1
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Share Price

1.48
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:27:00 AM

  • Open1.48
  • Day's High1.48
  • 52 Wk High1.48
  • Prev. Close1.48
  • Day's Low1.48
  • 52 Wk Low 0.58
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E21.14
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.07
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.82%

Non-Promoter- 92.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.4

7.4

7.4

7.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.51

2.2

2.2

2.29

Net Worth

6.89

9.6

9.6

9.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.21

0.17

0.19

0.33

yoy growth (%)

19.62

-10.79

-40.17

-53.85

Raw materials

-0.15

-0.12

-0.07

-0.16

As % of sales

72.71

71.71

38.78

49.05

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.01

-0.04

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

1.03

0

0

0

Working capital

0.03

0.09

-0.27

-0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.62

-10.79

-40.17

-53.85

Op profit growth

-10.25

291.2

-444.43

119.07

EBIT growth

-2.28

-124.63

-490.88

147.38

Net profit growth

-13.83

-122.76

-672.01

162.47

No Record Found

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Kamal Agrawal

Independent Director

Premlata Purohit

Non Executive Director

Ramamurthy Shetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Harsh Doshi

Independent Director

Cornelio John Lobo

Independent Director

Mrs. Maria Lobo

Executive Director

Suresh Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd

Summary

Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Sun Beam Infotech Limited) was incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 6, 1988. The Company started its business in the hospitality sector and in the name of Rituraj Holiday Resorts Ltd., it diverted into Software development. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Retail Trading.During the year 2002 the company has been sub-divided its Face Value of Equity Share from Rs.10 each to Rs.2 each and the total Paid up capital of the company stood at Rs.7.00 crores.Parle Software Ltd and Nav-Parva Technologies Pvt Ltd are Whollyowned subsidiaries of Sun Beam Infotech Ltd.During the year 2007-08, the name of the company changed from Sun Beam Infotech Ltd. to Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. w.e.f. 28th March, 2007. The Company completed the development of Retail Software in 2007. It got into the organized retail Market in India which includes Contract farming and selling of speciality Ayurvedic herbal produce in 2008.During the year 2010, the company concentrated it activities in Retail of E-Horoscope i.e. Om Astrosoft. It started E-Horoscope reports in regional languages to its customers through counters, spread across the retail outlets and further developed its marketing of PSExcise software by tieingup with Priti Software.During year 2017-18, Company formalized the Joint Venture on 15 September, 2017, having formed into a Joint Venture (A.O.P.) to be known in the name of Engineers India Associates for op
Company FAQs

What is the Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd is ₹6.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd is 21.14 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd is ₹0.58 and ₹1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd?

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.77%, 3 Years at 26.56%, 1 Year at 70.11%, 6 Month at 25.42%, 3 Month at 9.63% and 1 Month at 4.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 92.18 %

