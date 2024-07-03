Summary

Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Sun Beam Infotech Limited) was incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 6, 1988. The Company started its business in the hospitality sector and in the name of Rituraj Holiday Resorts Ltd., it diverted into Software development. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Retail Trading.During the year 2002 the company has been sub-divided its Face Value of Equity Share from Rs.10 each to Rs.2 each and the total Paid up capital of the company stood at Rs.7.00 crores.Parle Software Ltd and Nav-Parva Technologies Pvt Ltd are Whollyowned subsidiaries of Sun Beam Infotech Ltd.During the year 2007-08, the name of the company changed from Sun Beam Infotech Ltd. to Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. w.e.f. 28th March, 2007. The Company completed the development of Retail Software in 2007. It got into the organized retail Market in India which includes Contract farming and selling of speciality Ayurvedic herbal produce in 2008.During the year 2010, the company concentrated it activities in Retail of E-Horoscope i.e. Om Astrosoft. It started E-Horoscope reports in regional languages to its customers through counters, spread across the retail outlets and further developed its marketing of PSExcise software by tieingup with Priti Software.During year 2017-18, Company formalized the Joint Venture on 15 September, 2017, having formed into a Joint Venture (A.O.P.) to be known in the name of Engineers India Associates for op

