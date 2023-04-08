Dear Members,

Board of Directors hereby present the 41st Annual Report on the business and operations of Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (“Ind AS”) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The financial performance of the Company, for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 is summarized below: (Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Revenue From Operations 27.36 26.67 Other Income 13.87 26.42 Total Income 41.23 53.09 Total Expenses 57.30 52.56 Profit before Exceptional Item And tax (16.06) 0.52 Exceptional Item 255.78 - Profit Before Tax (271.85) 0.52 Taxation: Current Tax - 0.13 Previous Tax - - Deferred Tax - - MAT Credit Entitlement - - Profit for the period (271.84) 0.39 Other Comprehensive Income (after tax) - - Total Comprehensive Income for the year (271.84) 0.39

2. DIVIDEND

In light of the financial performance, the Board of Directors not recommend the dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

3. PERFORMANCE REVIEW

During the period under review, the company reported operational revenue of Rs. 27.36/- Lakhs and incurred a PBT (loss) of Rs. (16.06) lakhs and PAT (loss) Rs. (271.84)/- lakhs compared to PAT (Loss) of Rs. (0.39)/- lakhs in the previous year.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVE

The Company does not propose to carry any amount to general reserve.

5. DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year within the meaning of Section 73(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder.

6. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

No material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have taken place from March 31, 2024 till the date of this report.

7. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company has no subsidiary and Associate companies.

No company has become or ceased to be the Companys subsidiaries and associate companies during the year under review. The Company had entered into a Joint Venture (A.O.P) in the name of M/s. Engineers India Associates to construct Resort Project near Lonavala Dist. Pune. Details of Joint venture is annexed in this report in prescribed form AOC-1 as Annexure A.

8. SHARE CAPITAL:

The details of Share capital of the Company is as under:

Particulars As at 31st March, 2024 As at 31st March, 2023 Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Amount Authorised Capital: 4,50,00,000 9,00,00,000 4,50,00,000 9,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each Issued, Subscribed & Paid-Up Capital: 3,70,00,000 7,40,00,000 3,70,00,000 7,40,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each

9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the period under review, the following changes occurred in the Companys Board:

1. Mr. Praveen Sharma has resigned from the post of Chief Financial officer with effect from 20th April, 2023.

2. Ms. Maria Lobo (DIN: 08285584) was appointed as a Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company for term of 5 years with effect from 28th August, 2023.

3. Mr. Kamal Agrawal (DIN: 07646000) was re-appointed as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the company for the period of 5 (Five) years with effect from 29th September, 2023.

4. Mrs. Premlata Purohit was re-appointed as a Non -Executive Independent Director for her second term of 5 years with effect from 13th November, 2023.

5. Mrs. Ritaben Bhojani was appointed as CFO with effect from 8th February, 2024.

6. Ms. Dhara Jethva (DIN: 10558366) was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director in the Company for period of 5 Years with effect from 31st March, 2024

Other than the above, there has been no change in the constitution of Board during the year under review i.e. the structure of the Board remains the same

10. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

Following the review period post 31st March 2024 upto the date of this report:-

1. The Members of the Company in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 06th May, 2024 has approved the reclassification of the Promoter as public shareholder in accordance with Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

The Board subsequently filed an application with BSE Limited to seek approval for this reclassification. Subject to approval of application by the BSE Limited, the promoter and will be reclassified as public shareholder and there will be no promoter in the company.

2. The Company in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 has approved:- i. Increased the Authorized Share Capital of the Company to 12,50,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Twelve Crores Fifteen lakhs Only) divided into 6,25,00,000 Equity Shares of INR. 10/- each. ii. Issue and Allotment of 96,50,000 Equity Shares on Preferential basis to Non-Promoter group. iii. Issue and Allotment of 75,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity shares issued on Preferential Basis to Non-Promoter Group. iv. The Board of Directors in the Meeting held on 17th June, 2024 has allotted 94,00,000 Equity shares and 75,00,000 Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis.

3. The Company had entered into a Joint Venture (A.O.P) in the name of Engineers India Associates for construction of resort project near Lonavala Dist. Pune. For the want of commercial permissions from concerned authorities, the construction activities of the Resort Project did not take off. After deliberations with Joint Venture partner, the company has decided to terminate the Joint venture agreement by mutual consent. Accordingly, the Investment in the Joint Venture by the company will be re-classified as Project Work In Progress in the current financial year. This will have no bearing on the operations of the company as the commercial operations of the joint venture could not commenced.

4. The company has adopted the unique strategy to set up Luxurious Tented Villas (temporary structures), instead of luxurious villas and cottages (permanent & costly structure) in the resort project, to minimize the capex, and development permissions are not warranted by the authorities. Thus, the company aligning with the changing consumer demands and thus will be able to generate new streams of revenue in the forthcoming years.

5. Pursuant to the Lease Agreement, the Company had taken on a long term lease the monsoon lake situated in the vicinity of the resort project in Lonavala Dist. Pune, for a tenure of 10 years at an annual lease rent of Rs.9 lakhs p.a., to offer recreational activities to the prospective customers visiting the resort project and had planned to use it as a Tourist Attraction. Since the construction activities of the Resort Project could not be completed, the optimum revenue from monsoon lake activities was not feasible.

After deliberations with the lessor company, the Lease agreement was terminated pre-mature by mutual consent. Accordingly, the lessor company has refunded the balance lease deposit together with the lease rents paid till date, and the company has been aptly compensated for the loss of opportunity cost.

11. DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S):

In accordance with the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Act, Mrs. Premlata Purohit, Ms. Dhara Jethva and Mrs. Maria Lobo, Independent Directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 have given their declarations to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act, Regulation 16(1)(b) and Regulation 25 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and are qualified to be Independent Directors pursuant to Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. The Independent Directors are in compliance with the Code of Conduct prescribed under Schedule IV of the Act.

Further, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they have included their names in the Independent Directors databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

The Board is of the opinion that both the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise in the fields of strategy, planning and execution, management and leadership, functional and managerial experience, legal and risk management, corporate governance systems and practices, finance, banking and accounts and they hold highest standards of integrity.

During the financial year 2023-24 a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 30th March, 2024 without the presence of executive directors or management representatives and the following matters were discussed: the performance of non-Independent directors and the Board as a whole; the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; and assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

12. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

The annual evaluation process of the Board of Directors, individual Directors and Committees was conducted in accordance with the provision of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board evaluated its performance after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The above criteria are as provided in the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The evaluation was done in accordance with the framework and criteria laid down by the NRC. Further, at a separate meeting, the Independent Directors evaluated performance of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and of the Chairman of the Board.

13. AUDITORS: i. Statutory Auditors and Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act, M/s. Ishwarlal & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (ICAI Firm Registration No. 103767W) are the Statutory Auditors of the Company appointment to file the casual vacancy at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 05th February, 2024 pursuant to Resignation of M/s. B M Gattani & Co., Chartered Accountants w.e.f. 08th November, 2023.

Further, M/s Ishwarlal & Co., Chartered Accountants has provided their consent to get reappointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for further period of 5 year at their Board meeting held on 22nd August, 2024 Subject to the approval of Members, from the Conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting till the Conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the F. Y. 2029-2030.

The requirement of seeking ratification of members for continuing the appointment of Statutory Auditors at every AGM was withdrawn by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 w.e.f. 07th May, 2018.

M/s. Ishwarlal & Co., Chartered Accountants have confirmed that they are eligible and are in compliance with the provisions specified under Section 141(3)(g) of the Act and they are not disqualified to act as Statutory Auditors in terms of the provisions of Sections 139 and 141 of the Act and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. The Report of the Statutory Auditor forming part of the Annual Report, does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. The observations made in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

ii. Cost Auditors:

The Company is not required to keep cost records or appoint cost auditors.

iii. Secretarial Auditors and Secretarial Audit Report:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had appointed M/s. Nishant Bajaj & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is enclosed to this report as “Annexure A”. The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

iv. Internal Auditor:

The Board, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s. Motilal & Associates LLP, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for financial year 2023-2024.

The observations made in the Internal Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

14. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition, including the results of operations of the Company for the year under review as required under Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is provided as a “Annexure B”.

15. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, a copy of the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website www.hitkitglobal.com

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments as per Section 186 of the Act by the Company, have been disclosed in the financial statements.

17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions, if any, that were entered into during the Financial Year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business as part of Companys philosophy of adhering to highest ethical standards, transparency and accountability. These transactions are not likely to have any conflict with Companys interest. All Related Party Transactions up to March 31, 2024 were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for Approval. Also, prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for Related Party Transactions for the Financial Year 2023-24. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted were audited and a statement giving details of all related party transactions was placed before the Audit Committee for its review on a quarterly basis. The particulars of transactions between the Company and its related parties as per the Accounting Standard-18 are set out in Notes to Accounts in the Financial Statements annexed with this report. In line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board has approved a policy on related party transactions. An abridged policy on related party ANNUAL REPORT-2023 HITKIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED 24 transactions has been placed on the Companys website at https://www.hitkitglobal.com/img/pdf/Related%20Party.pdf.

18. BOARD MEETING:

During the year under review, the Board met Nine (9) times on 20th April, 2023, 22nd May, 2023, 10th August, 2023, 28th August, 2023, 08th November, 2023, 08th January, 2024, 08th February, 2024, 26th March, 2024 and 30th March, 2024. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. There have not been any instances during the year when recommendations of the Audit Committee were not accepted by the Board.

19. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors including audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by Management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

Accordingly, pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that- i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that there are no material departures; ii. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year and of the loss of the Company for the year;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively

20. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 a Report on Corporate Governance Report is not applicable to the Company as it does not fall under the criteria of Paidup Share Capital of Rs. 10 Crore and Turnover of Rs. 25 Crores.

21. LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGE:

The Company shares are listed on the BSE Ltd and the Company has paid the listing fees for the Financial Year 2023-24. The shares of the Company are traded at The BSE Ltd having Nation-wide terminals.

22. VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Your Company has in place a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of your Companys Code of Conduct.

Under the vigil mechanism of the Company, which also incorporates a Whistle Blower Policy in terms of Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through an e-mail, or dedicated telephone line or a letter to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Adequate safeguards are provided against victimization to those who avail of the vigil mechanism.

The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the Companys website at the hitkit.global@gmail.com

23. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND

OUTGO ETC.

The Board has nothing to report under this. However, the company is taking adequate steps to see that the energy used by the company is the minimum under the given circumstance.

The Board has nothing to report under the head technology absorption.

During the year, the total foreign exchange used was NIL (previous year Nil) and the total foreign exchange earned was NIL (previous year Nil).

24. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY:

The internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements are commensurate with the size and nature of business of the Company. During the year, such control was tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

25. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided as follows:

Key Management Personnel Compensation

Remuneration Sr. No. Name of the Director/KMP Basic Salary Benefits Total Fixed Salary Sitting Fees Bonus / Commi ssion Total 1 Kamal Agrawal - - - - 2 Mrs. Premlata Purohit 74,000 74,000 74,000 3 Mr. Ramamurthy Shetty - - - - 4 Dhara Jethva - - - - 5 Maria Lobo 12,000 12,000 12,000 6 Ritaben Bhojani 20,000/- 20,000 20,000 7 Khushboo Doshi 2,16,00 2,16,000 2,16,000

26. DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT:

The Company does not have any of its securities lying in demat/ unclaimed suspense account arising out of public/bonus/right issues as at 31st March, 2024. Hence, the particulars relating to aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding securities in suspense account and other related matters does not arise.

27. DISCLOSURES: AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee comprises of Three Directors viz. Mr. Kamal Mohanlal Agrawal, Mrs. Premlata Purohit, Mr. Cornelio Lobo John and Mrs. Maria Lobo. The constitution of the Audit Committee meets the requirements of Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations, 2015. The Terms of Reference, Composition and Meetings and Attendance is as below:

i. Terms of Reference/ Policy:

The Primary objective of the committee is to monitor and provide effective supervision of the managements Financial reporting process to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest level of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting

ii. Meetings and Attendance:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, 5 (Five) Meetings were held on 22nd May, 2023, 10th August, 2023, 28th August, 2023, 08th November, 2023 and 08th January, 2024

Sr No. Particulars Designation Category No. of Meeting attended 1 Kamal Agrawal Chairman Executive Director 4 2 Premlata Purohit Member Non- Executive Independent Director 5 3 *Cornelio Lobo John Member Non- Executive Non- Independent Director 3 4 **Maria Lobo Member Non- Executive Non- Independent Director 3

* Cornelio Lobo John was resigned from the Committee w.e.f 28th August, 2023 **Mrs. Maria Lobo was appointed in the Committee w.e.f. 28th August, 2023

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of three Non- Executive Directors, viz. Mrs. Premlata Purohit, Mr. Ramamurthy Shetty, Mr. Cornelio John Lobo and Mrs. Maria Lobo. The constitution of the Committee meets the requirements of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations, 2015. The Terms of Reference, Composition and Meetings and Attendance is as below:

i. Terms of Reference/ Policy:

The purpose of this committee of the Board of Directors (‘the Board) shall be to discharge the Boards responsibilities related to nomination and remuneration of the Companys Directors and Key managerial personnel. The Committee has the overall responsibility of approving and evaluating the nomination and remuneration plans, policies and programs for Directors and Key managerial personnel.

ii. Meetings and Attendance:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, 2 (Two) Meetings were held on 20th April, 2023 and 08th January, 2024

Sr No. Particulars Designation Category No. of Meeting attended 1 Premlata Purohit Chairperson Non-Executive Independent Director 2 2 Ramamurthy Shetty Member Non-Executive Non- Independent Director 2 3 *Cornelio John Lobo Member Non-Executive Independent Director 1 4 **Maria Lobo Member Non-Executive Independent Director 1

* Cornelio Lobo John was resigned from the Committee w.e.f 28th August, 2023 **Mrs. Maria Lobo was appointed in the Committee w.e.f. 28th August, 2023

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of three Directors viz Mr. Kamal Mohanlal Agrawal, Mrs. Premlata Purohit, Mr. Ramamurthy Shetty, Mrs. Maria Lobo and Mr. Cornelio Lobo John. The constitution of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee meets the requirements of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations, 2015.

The Terms of Reference, Composition and Meetings and Attendance is as below:

i. Terms of Reference/ Policy:

The Committee reviews shareholders complaints and resolution thereof. The Committee expresses satisfaction with the Companys performance in dealing with investor grievances and its share transfer system. ii. Meetings and Attendance:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, 6 (Six) Meetings were held on 20th April, 2023, 22nd May, 2023, 10th August, 2023, 28th August, 2023, 08th November, 2023 and 08th January, 2024

Sr No Particulars Designation Category No. of Meeting attended 1 *Cornelio Lobo John Chairman Non- Executive Independent Director 4 2 Premlata Purohit Member Non- Executive Independent Director 6 3 Ramamurthy Shetty Member Non-Executive Non- Independent Director 6 4 Kamal Agrawal Member Executive Director 5 5 **Maria Lobo Chairperson Non- Executive Independent Director 3

*Cornelio Lobo John was resigned from the Committee w.e.f 28th August, 2023 **Mrs. Maria Lobo was appointed in the Committee as the chairperson w.e.f. 28th August, 2023

28. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

During the FY 2023-24, Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the company.

29. SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY:

As required under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, the Company has implemented a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace. This has been widely communicated internally. Your Company has constituted ‘Internal Complaints Committee to redress complaints relating to sexual harassment at its workplaces. The Company has not received any complaints relating to sexual harassment during financial year 2023-24.

30. CODE OF CONDUCT:

Your Company has established a Code of Conduct and Code of Fair Disclosures for Prohibition of Insider Trading (“Code of Conduct” or “Code”) which is applicable to the Employees, Directors, designated persons, immediate relatives of designated persons and connected persons of the Company. The Code lays down the standard of conduct, which is expected to be followed by the Directors and employees in their business dealings, and in particular, on matters relating to integrity in the work place, dealing with stakeholders and in business practices. All the Board Members and the Senior Management employees have confirmed compliance with the Code. The Code is available on website of the Company.

31. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

The Company had filed appeal against the order of SEBI dated 28th February, 2022.

The Final Order passed by SAT on 19th July 2023, the Company was partially and all the directors (other appellants in the matter) were absolutely exonerated from the penalties levied vide SEBI Order dated 28th February, 2022. The penalties on Company were reduced down to INR 15 Lakhs for non-compliance of LODR Regulations only. The penalties on all other appellants in the matter was completely waived off. To summarize, the Company has received the final Order on 19th July, 2023 stating that there was no misappropriations of Funds and the violations under SEBI LODR was not intentional and therefore the penalty amount was reduced to Rs. 15 lakhs and the applications were disposed off accordingly.

32. COMPLIANCE OF ACCOUNTING STANDARDS:

As per requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations and applicable Accounting Standards, your Company has made proper disclosures in the Financial Statements. The applicable Accounting Standards have been duly adopted pursuant to the provisions of Sections 129 and 133 of the Act.

33. COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has complied with all applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

34. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no application made or proceedings pending in the name of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

35. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT IN ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND

VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of Loans taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

36. APPRECIATION:

Your Directors take this opportunity to convey their deep sense of gratitude for valuable assistance and Cooperation extended to the Company by all valued customers, professionals and bankers of the Company. Your Directors also wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the valued contribution, unstinted efforts by the employees at all levels which contributed, in no small measure, to the progress and the high performance of the Company during the year under review.