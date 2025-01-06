Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.4
7.4
7.4
7.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.51
2.2
2.2
2.29
Net Worth
6.89
9.6
9.6
9.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0.14
0.04
0.16
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.03
9.64
9.76
9.72
Fixed Assets
2.53
4.93
4.93
4.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.91
3.91
3.91
3.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.03
0
Networking Capital
0.54
0.74
0.87
0.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.32
0.19
0.11
0.1
Debtor Days
171.5
Other Current Assets
0.77
1.21
0.92
1.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.11
Creditor Days
188.65
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.66
-0.15
-0.14
Cash
0.01
0.04
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
7.02
9.65
9.76
9.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.