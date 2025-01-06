iifl-logo-icon 1
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

1.48
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.4

7.4

7.4

7.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.51

2.2

2.2

2.29

Net Worth

6.89

9.6

9.6

9.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0.14

0.04

0.16

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.03

9.64

9.76

9.72

Fixed Assets

2.53

4.93

4.93

4.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.91

3.91

3.91

3.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.03

0

Networking Capital

0.54

0.74

0.87

0.86

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.32

0.19

0.11

0.1

Debtor Days

171.5

Other Current Assets

0.77

1.21

0.92

1.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.11

Creditor Days

188.65

Other Current Liabilities

-0.54

-0.66

-0.15

-0.14

Cash

0.01

0.04

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

7.02

9.65

9.76

9.72

Hit Kit Global : related Articles

No Record Found

