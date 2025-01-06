Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
0.17
0.19
0.33
yoy growth (%)
19.62
-10.79
-40.17
-53.85
Raw materials
-0.15
-0.12
-0.07
-0.16
As % of sales
72.71
71.71
38.78
49.05
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales
21.16
33.98
35.08
19.25
Other costs
-0.16
-0.15
-0.09
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.64
88.31
47.56
27.96
Operating profit
-0.15
-0.16
-0.04
0.01
OPM
-70.53
-94
-21.43
3.72
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.16
0.17
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0.01
-0.04
0.01
Taxes
1.03
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.11
1.58
1.5
-30.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.01
-0.04
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.01
-0.04
0
yoy growth (%)
-13.83
-122.76
-672.01
162.47
NPM
4.14
5.74
-22.52
2.35
