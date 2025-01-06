iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.48
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.21

0.17

0.19

0.33

yoy growth (%)

19.62

-10.79

-40.17

-53.85

Raw materials

-0.15

-0.12

-0.07

-0.16

As % of sales

72.71

71.71

38.78

49.05

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales

21.16

33.98

35.08

19.25

Other costs

-0.16

-0.15

-0.09

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.64

88.31

47.56

27.96

Operating profit

-0.15

-0.16

-0.04

0.01

OPM

-70.53

-94

-21.43

3.72

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.16

0.17

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0.01

-0.04

0.01

Taxes

1.03

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.11

1.58

1.5

-30.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.01

-0.04

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.01

-0.04

0

yoy growth (%)

-13.83

-122.76

-672.01

162.47

NPM

4.14

5.74

-22.52

2.35

Hit Kit Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.