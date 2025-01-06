Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.01
-0.04
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
1.03
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
0.09
-0.27
-0.07
Other operating items
Operating
0.03
0.09
-0.31
-0.06
Capital expenditure
0
0
4.93
0
Free cash flow
0.03
0.09
4.61
-0.06
Equity raised
4.56
4.56
4.68
4.66
Investing
0
-0.08
0.13
3.88
Financing
0.03
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.62
4.57
9.42
8.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.