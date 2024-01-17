|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|22 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|10 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|6 May 2024
|As per provisions of the Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register will remain closed from Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 to Monday, 6th May, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.
|BookCloser
|8 Jan 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Submission of Record date for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General meeting.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
