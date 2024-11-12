Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In term of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 05:00 P.m. at the registered office of the company situated at Office No. No.3131/B Rustomjee Ease Zone Laxmi Singh Complex Malad (W) Mumbai 400064 to consider and approve inter alia the following business This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 12th November, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Please find enclosed a copy of the un-audited financial results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited review Report thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report will be made available on the Companys website www.hitkitglobal.com. The meeting commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 08:30 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to apprise you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 22nd August 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at Office No. 3131/B Rustomjee Eaze Zone Laxmi Singh Complex Malad West Mumbai 400064 In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. has considered and approved the agenda items mentioned in attached outcome Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22nd August, 2024 has approved the appointment of Ishwarlal & Co. Chartered Accountants for the term of 5 years from ensuing General Meeting till Annual General Meeting to be held in the Financial Year 2029-30 Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in the meeting held on 22nd August, 2024 approved the regularization of Mr. Suresh Motilal Jain as the executive Director subject to members approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Bard of Directors in the meeting held on 22ns August, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s. Motilal & Associates LLP, as the Internl Auditor of the company for the Financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Re-appointment of Statutory Auditor of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors in the meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at Office No. 3131/B, Rustomjee Eaze Zone, Laxmi Singh Complex, Malad West, Mumbai 400064 has considered and approved: 1. Appointment of Mr. Suresh Motilal Jain (DIN: 01869768) as Additional Director of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing general meeting of the company. 2. Resignation of Mr. Ramamurthy Shetty (DIN: 08429776) as Non-Executive Non Independent Director from the Board of the company w.e.f. 13th August, 2024. In the Board Meeting held today i.e., 13th August, 2024 the Board of Directors has considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Ramamurthy Shetty as Non- Executive Non Independent Director from the Board of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In term of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 08th August, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed a copy of the un-audited financial results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited review Report thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited at its Board Meeting held on Monday, 17t June, 2024 has approved allotment of 75,00,000 Convertible Warrants of Rs. 2/- each at an issue price of Rs. 2/- on preferential basis on receipt of 25% of application money aggregating to Rs. 37,50,000/- and 94,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each at an issue price of Rs. 2/- on preferential basis on receipt of application money aggregating to Rs. 1,88,00,000/- Further, the Company has made allotment against the in-principle approval received from BSE Limited vide letter no. LOD/PREF/DA/FIP/354/2024-25 dated 03 June, 2024 for issue of 75,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares and 96,50,000 Equity Shares. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the Board Meeting Held on Today i.e., 17th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company if any; 2. To discuss consider and evaluate proposal for Raising of Funds by way of issue of equity shares convertibles and / or any other eligible securities on a preferential or any other permissible mode and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company 3. To seek members approval wherever applicable by means of passing the requisite resolution(s) for the above-said board decisions and other matters connected therewith and/or incidental thereto With reference to captioned subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule IlI, Part A, Para A of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we do hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 24th April, 2024, subject to approval of members considered and approved, inter-alia the agenda items mentioned in the attached Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 15 April 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the company situated at Office No. 3131/B Rustomjee Eaze Zone Laxmi Singh Complex Malad West Mumbai 400064 to consider and inter alia approve the following business: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report Statement of Assets & Liabilities Cash Flow Statement & Limited Review Report for the Quarter & Year ended 31* March 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. Nishant Bajaj & Associates Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and 2024-2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. This is to Inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday, 15th April, 2024 has inter alia approved: 1. Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Fourth Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 3.The Appointment of M/s. Nishant Bajaj & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Ms. Dhara D. Jethva (DIN: 10558366) as an Additional Director (Independent Non-Executive Director) in the Company for period of 5 Years subject to Members approval at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 2.To consider and transact other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting Resignation of M/s. Pooja Gandhi & Co. as Secretarial Auditor w.e.f.01-04-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The reclassification of Promoter into Public Category subject to approval of shareholders in General Meeting (i.e. For Reclassification request received from Webnet Infoways Limited Promoter dated March 23 2024). 2. To schedule Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the approval from shareholders of the company in regards to Reclassification request received from Webnet Infoways Limited Promoter. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.03.2024) Intimation pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 and amendements thereof . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024