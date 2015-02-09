To the Members of

IKF FINANCE Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements.

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of IKF FINANCE Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SA), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards on Auditing are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("The lCAl"} together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit Matters Auditors Response Expected Credit Loss – Impairment of carrying value of loans and advances. • Our Audit procedures include following: Assessment of impairment loss allowance on Expected Credit loss (ECL) on Loans (Refer Note 43 of the financial statements) • We tested the completeness of loans and advances included in the Expected Credit Loss calculations as of March 31, 2024 by reconciling it with the balances as per loan balance register as on the date. Management estimates impairment provision using Expected Credit loss model for the loan exposure as per the Board approved policy which is in line with Ind AS 109. Measurement and Recognition of loan impairment involves application of significant judgement by the management. The most significant judgements are: • We tested assets in stage 1, 2 and 3 on sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. • Timely identification and classification of the impaired loans, including classification of assets to stage 1, 2, or 3 using criteria in accordance with Ind AS 109 • Tested samples to ascertain the completeness and accuracy of the input data used for determining the PD and LGD rates and agreed the data with underlying books of accounts and records. • The segmentation of financial assets when their ECL is assessed on a collective basis, • For samples of exposure, we tested the appropriateness of determining EAD, PD and LGD • Determination of probability of defaults (PD) and loss given defaults (LGD) based on the default history of loans, subsequent recoveries made and other relevant factors and • We performed an overall assessment of the ECL provision levels at each stage including managements assessment and provision on account of Companys portfolio, risk profile, credit risk management practices. • Assessment of qualitative factors having an impact on the credit risk. • Managements controls over authorization and calculation of management overlays. The Company has also recorded a management overlay as part of its ECL, Management overlay is based on various uncertain variables, which could result in actual credit loss being different than that being estimated. • We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures in the financial statements. We have considered ECL as Key Audit Matter because the estimates on which these amounts are based involve a significant degree of management judgment and accounting estimates.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"} issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11} of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been Kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

(e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".;

(f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(g) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or other wise , that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares at application level. However, for the database level we are unable to comment as the necessary information required for Reporting under this section was not available.

Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

ANNEXURE A

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

(a) (1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. (2) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets once in a every three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the above said Programme Physical Verification of Fixed assets was conducted in the previous year and there were no material discrepancies observed.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties included in investment property are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-us assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory. Hence, clause 3(ii)(a) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note 14 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the audited books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) During the year, in the ordinary course of its business, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee / security to and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and other parties. With respect to such investments, guarantees /security and loans and advances: (a) The Companys principal business is to give loans and, accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the books and records, in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principle and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. Having regard to the voluminous nature of transactions, it is not practicable to furnish entity-wise details of amount, due date for repayment or receipt and the extent of delay in this report as suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for reporting under this clause, in respect of loans and advances which were not repaid / paid when they were due or were repaid / paid with a delay, in the normal course of lending business. Further, except for loans where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and / or payment of interest as at the balance sheet date, in respect of which the company has disclosed asset classification / staging in Note 43 to the Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable.

(d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is . 7,728.84 Lacs. Reasonable steps are being taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable regulations and loan agreements.

(e) The Companys principal business is to give loans and, accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investment made and guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the services of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues: (a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. As informed, the provisions relating to service tax, wealth tax, sales tax, value added tax, excise duty and customs duty are currently not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. As informed, the provisions relating to service tax, wealth tax, sales tax, value added tax, excise duty and customs duty are currently not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) The Company has not utilised fund raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. (xvi) (a) The Company has registered as required, under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion, the Company is not a core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios Also refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards CSR on ongoing requiring transfer to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE B

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REOUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of IKF Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management‘s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI