I K F Finance Ltd Share Price

23.95
(-8.06%)
Feb 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

I K F Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

23.45

Prev. Close

26.05

Turnover(Lac.)

10.89

Day's High

24.55

Day's Low

23.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

279.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.88

P/E

0.75

EPS

31.73

Divi. Yield

0

I K F Finance Ltd Corporate Action

16 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

I K F Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

I K F Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:34 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.49%

Foreign: 2.49%

Indian: 44.04%

Non-Promoter- 41.51%

Institutions: 41.51%

Non-Institutions: 11.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

I K F Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.16

64.58

52.66

51.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

810.5

627.92

334.71

288.22

Net Worth

880.66

692.5

387.37

339.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-78.49

271.77

36.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

374.44

269.62

237.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

374.44

269.62

237.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.01

2.08

0.57

I K F Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT I K F Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

V G K Prasad

Whole-time Director

V Indira Devi

Executive Director

K Vasumathi Devi

Alternate Director

Sinha S Chunduri

Alternate Director

Prasad J Athota

Director

N Haranath

Director

S Veerabhadra Rao

Director

Satyanarayana Prasad Kanaparti

Director

PSV Prasada Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by I K F Finance Ltd

Summary

IKF Finance Ltd is one of the Prominent Asset Financing Company in South India. IKF offers a variety of services including Vehicle Loans, Working Capital Loans etc. The Companys primary focus is on financing the purchase of commercial vehicles. The Company has also partnered with Banks and Financial Institutions for asset management and securitization. IKF Finance Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. IKF has grown rapidly over the past two decades on the foundations of committed customer service, transparent business practices, well - organized, secure financial policies and trusted customer base.
