Open₹23.45
Prev. Close₹26.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.89
Day's High₹24.55
Day's Low₹23.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹279.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.88
P/E0.75
EPS31.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.16
64.58
52.66
51.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
810.5
627.92
334.71
288.22
Net Worth
880.66
692.5
387.37
339.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-78.49
271.77
36.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
374.44
269.62
237.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
374.44
269.62
237.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.01
2.08
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
V G K Prasad
Whole-time Director
V Indira Devi
Executive Director
K Vasumathi Devi
Alternate Director
Sinha S Chunduri
Alternate Director
Prasad J Athota
Director
N Haranath
Director
S Veerabhadra Rao
Director
Satyanarayana Prasad Kanaparti
Director
PSV Prasada Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by I K F Finance Ltd
Summary
IKF Finance Ltd is one of the Prominent Asset Financing Company in South India. IKF offers a variety of services including Vehicle Loans, Working Capital Loans etc. The Companys primary focus is on financing the purchase of commercial vehicles. The Company has also partnered with Banks and Financial Institutions for asset management and securitization. IKF Finance Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. IKF has grown rapidly over the past two decades on the foundations of committed customer service, transparent business practices, well - organized, secure financial policies and trusted customer base.
