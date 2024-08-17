I K F Finance Ltd Summary

IKF Finance Ltd is one of the Prominent Asset Financing Company in South India. IKF offers a variety of services including Vehicle Loans, Working Capital Loans etc. The Companys primary focus is on financing the purchase of commercial vehicles. The Company has also partnered with Banks and Financial Institutions for asset management and securitization. IKF Finance Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. IKF has grown rapidly over the past two decades on the foundations of committed customer service, transparent business practices, well - organized, secure financial policies and trusted customer base.