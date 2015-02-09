iifl-logo-icon 1
I K F Finance Ltd Shareholding Pattern

23.95
(-8.06%)
Feb 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

I K F Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

2.49%

2.95%

3.06%

3.06%

3.06%

Indian

44.04%

52.15%

54.01%

54.01%

53.79%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

41.51%

40.06%

39.79%

39.81%

39.81%

Non-Institutions

11.94%

4.83%

3.12%

3.11%

3.33%

Total Non-Promoter

53.46%

44.89%

42.92%

42.92%

43.14%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.49%

Foreign: 2.49%

Indian: 44.04%

Non-Promoter- 41.51%

Institutions: 41.51%

Non-Institutions: 11.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

