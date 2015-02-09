Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sep-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
2.49%
2.95%
3.06%
3.06%
3.06%
Indian
44.04%
52.15%
54.01%
54.01%
53.79%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
41.51%
40.06%
39.79%
39.81%
39.81%
Non-Institutions
11.94%
4.83%
3.12%
3.11%
3.33%
Total Non-Promoter
53.46%
44.89%
42.92%
42.92%
43.14%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
