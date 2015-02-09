I K F Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-78.49
271.77
36.6
Other operating items
Operating
-78.49
271.77
36.6
Capital expenditure
1.02
4.66
-4.02
Free cash flow
-77.47
276.43
32.58
Equity raised
303.16
176.01
50.32
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
54.01
470.13
73.25
Dividends paid
0
0
1.22
1.22
Net in cash
279.69
922.57
157.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.