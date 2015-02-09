I K F Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.16
64.58
52.66
51.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
810.5
627.92
334.71
288.22
Net Worth
880.66
692.5
387.37
339.89
Minority Interest
Debt
2,732.91
2,036.8
1,306.52
1,254.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.11
9.42
0
0.27
Total Liabilities
3,625.68
2,738.72
1,693.89
1,594.47
Fixed Assets
8.15
7.49
5.4
4.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
276.25
308.11
62.53
45.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.92
7.53
0.7
0
Networking Capital
2.42
22.74
6.16
-14.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.46
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
61.31
55.86
30.52
16.18
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-60.34
-33.12
-24.36
-30.58
Cash
74.31
286.13
55.86
157.58
Total Assets
371.06
632
130.65
192.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.