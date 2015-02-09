iifl-logo-icon 1
I K F Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

23.95
(-8.06%)
Feb 9, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.16

64.58

52.66

51.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

810.5

627.92

334.71

288.22

Net Worth

880.66

692.5

387.37

339.89

Minority Interest

Debt

2,732.91

2,036.8

1,306.52

1,254.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

12.11

9.42

0

0.27

Total Liabilities

3,625.68

2,738.72

1,693.89

1,594.47

Fixed Assets

8.15

7.49

5.4

4.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

276.25

308.11

62.53

45.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.92

7.53

0.7

0

Networking Capital

2.42

22.74

6.16

-14.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.46

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

61.31

55.86

30.52

16.18

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-60.34

-33.12

-24.36

-30.58

Cash

74.31

286.13

55.86

157.58

Total Assets

371.06

632

130.65

192.85

