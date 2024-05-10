Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, ICICI Mutual Fund has informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of Face Value split of following Schemes of ICICI Mutual Fund :- SCHEME NAME CODE/ Old ISIN ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF (Scrip Code 543326) INF109KC1R48 RECORD DATE 10.05.2024 PURPOSE Split of Face Value from Rs. 10/- to Re. 01/- Ex-Date / Settlement No. 10/05/2024 (DR-628/2024-2025) Note:- i. The above Mutual Funds Units will be Traded with New Face Value as mentioned above w.e.f. May 10, 2024 (DR-628/2024-2025) ii. The New ISIN Number for the Split Face Value as mentioned above will be informed to the market by a separate notice.. In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240426-65 dated April 26, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN numbers on Face Value Split in Units of the following ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Schemes will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF (Scrip Code 543326) New ISIN No. INF109KC19V3 Remarks Split of each unit of Rs. 10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN numbers given above, for Mutual Fund Units of the ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-05-2024 (DR-628/2024-2025). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.05.2024)