ICICI Prudential Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF Futures Share Price NSE BSE

₹ 58.98 ( 0.41 %) Jan 13, 2025 | 03:40:00 PM Expiry Date Select an Option Trade

Here's the list of ICICI PN 5 Year's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the ICICI PN 5 Year's futures contract.