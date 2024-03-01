iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF Split

23.32
(-0.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

ICICI Pr.NifAuto CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split14 Feb 20241 Mar 20241 Mar 2024101
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited has informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of Change in Face Value of the following ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (ETF) Schemes :- SCHEME NAME CODE/ Old ISIN ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF (Scrip Code 543450) INF109KC1Y49 RECORD DATE 1/3/2024 PURPOSE Split of each unit of Rs. 10/- to Re.1/- Ex-Date / Settlement No. 01/03/2024 (DR-729/2023-2024) Note:- i.The Units of abovementioned Mutual Funds Schemes will be Traded with the New Face Value as mentioned above w.e.f. March 01,, 2024 (DR-729/2023-2024) ii.The new ISIN Number for the Split Face Value as mentioned above will be informed to the market by a separate notice. In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240214-45 dated February 14, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Numbers on Change in Face Value of the Mutual Fund Units (ETF) of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Schemes will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF (Scrip Code 543450) New ISIN No. INF109KC10V2 Remarks Split of each unit of Rs. 10/- to Re.1/- The New ISIN Numbers given above, for the Mutual Fund Units of the ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 01-03-2024 (DR-729/2023-2024). (As Per BSE Notice dated on 27.02.2024)

ICICI Pr.NifAuto: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.