Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited has informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of Change in Face Value of the following ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (ETF) Schemes :- SCHEME NAME CODE/ Old ISIN ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF (Scrip Code 543450) INF109KC1Y49 RECORD DATE 1/3/2024 PURPOSE Split of each unit of Rs. 10/- to Re.1/- Ex-Date / Settlement No. 01/03/2024 (DR-729/2023-2024) Note:- i.The Units of abovementioned Mutual Funds Schemes will be Traded with the New Face Value as mentioned above w.e.f. March 01,, 2024 (DR-729/2023-2024) ii.The new ISIN Number for the Split Face Value as mentioned above will be informed to the market by a separate notice. In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240214-45 dated February 14, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Numbers on Change in Face Value of the Mutual Fund Units (ETF) of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Schemes will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF (Scrip Code 543450) New ISIN No. INF109KC10V2 Remarks Split of each unit of Rs. 10/- to Re.1/- The New ISIN Numbers given above, for the Mutual Fund Units of the ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 01-03-2024 (DR-729/2023-2024). (As Per BSE Notice dated on 27.02.2024)