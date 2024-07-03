The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF is ₹18.1 and ₹28.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25