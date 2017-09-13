TO THE MEMBERS OF

IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of IFGL Refractories Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the Audit Report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and the Order under Section 143(11) of the Act.

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Financial Statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers Internal Financial Control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Financial Statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2016, and its Profit and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2016 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Notes 11.2 and 32(a) to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 302009E) A Bhattacharya Kolkata Partner 14th May 2016 (Membership No. 054110)

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of IFGL Refractories Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys Policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable Financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of Internal Control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of Financial Reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys Assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting and such Internal Financial Controls over Financial

Reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2016, based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 302009E) A Bhattacharya Kolkata Partner 14th May 2016 (Membership No. 054110)

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our Report of even date)

i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification of Fixed Assets to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Fixed Assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered conveyance deed provided to us, we report that with respect to immovable properties of acquired Land that are Freehold, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of Land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Fixed Asset in the Financial Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

ii) As explained to us, the Inventories other than material lying with third parties (which have substantially been confirmed) were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year and had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year as per the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 (for manufacture and sale of certain castable materials).We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Statutory Dues :

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and Cess which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2016 on account of disputes are given below :

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs in lacs) Amount unpaid (Rs in lacs) Sales Tax Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Sales Tax Tribunal 1995-1996 5.14 1.14 Sales Tax Additional Commissioner of Sales Tax 1997-1998 1.97 0.47 Sales Tax Orissa High Court 1999-2000 2.17 2.17 Sales Tax Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax 2003-2004 0.25 0.25 Sales Tax Additional Commissioner of Sales Tax 1st July 2006 to 31st March 2011 24.04 8.49 Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax Orissa Sales Tax Tribunal 1996-1997 and 1997-1998 39.91 39.91 Sales Tax Orissa High Court 1999-2000 0.11 0.11 Total 73.59 52.54 Excise Duty and Service Tax Service Tax Rules,1994 Service Tax Joint Commissioner of Central Excise, Customs & Service Tax 2006-2007 1.54 1.54 Service Tax Rules,1994 Service Tax Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) 2007-2008 1.66 1.66 Total 3.20 3.20 Income Tax The Income Tax Act, 1962 Income Tax Dues Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Assessment Year 2012-2013 9.99 9.99 Total 9.99 9.99

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans and borrowings to any banks. The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from any financial institutions or Government. The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from Government or has issued any debentures.

ix) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Term Loans were applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid/provided Managerial Remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 to the Chairman of the Company. In respect of the Managing Director of the Company, the Company has paid/provided Managerial Remuneration in excess of the limits and approvals prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 :

Managerial Position Excess amount of Remuneration paid/provided (Rs in lacs) Financial Year ended Treatment of the excess Remuneration in the respective year Financial Statements Steps taken by the Company for securing refund Managing Director 17.48 31st March 2016 Shown as recoverable from the Managing Director [Note 21 - Short Term Loans and Advances] The amount has been refunded back to the Company on 12th May 2016

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.