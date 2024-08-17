iifl-logo-icon 1
IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Share Price

280.1
(-5.71%)
Sep 13, 2017|03:42:17 PM

IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

296.1

Prev. Close

297.05

Turnover(Lac.)

96.61

Day's High

304.25

Day's Low

274

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

53.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

969.43

P/E

45.34

EPS

4.85

Divi. Yield

0

IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Corporate Action

IFGL Refractories Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

IFGL Refractories Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:35 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.47%

Foreign: 14.46%

Indian: 56.83%

Non-Promoter- 5.09%

Institutions: 5.09%

Non-Institutions: 23.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

34.61

34.61

34.61

34.61

Preference Capital

0

0

14.5

14.5

Reserves

132.08

121.85

104.24

87.83

Net Worth

166.69

156.46

153.35

136.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

304.24

334.67

327.42

306.13

yoy growth (%)

-9.09

2.21

6.95

11.39

Raw materials

-175.96

-184.53

-166.71

-169.7

As % of sales

57.83

55.13

50.91

55.43

Employee costs

-32.99

-31.85

-28.12

-24.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

28.74

41.51

37.22

25.37

Depreciation

-6.32

-5.54

-7.02

-7.1

Tax paid

-10.17

-14.64

-12.88

-8.31

Working capital

-11.5

7.64

13.7

6.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.09

2.21

6.95

11.39

Op profit growth

-25.06

0.93

32.09

-2.1

EBIT growth

-28.99

9.8

34.29

-4.97

Net profit growth

-30.89

10.33

42.68

-2.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

765.57

716.97

786.77

777.64

671.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

765.57

716.97

786.77

777.64

671.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.86

5.08

6.7

3.35

4.53

IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.45

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,611.3

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

745.95

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

455.5

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

1,535.7

32.32859.998.922.644.31245.94

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

D G Rajan

Independent Director

K S B Sanyal

Chairman

S K Bajoria

Managing Director

P Bajoria

Company Secretary

R Agarwal

Independent Director

D K Banerji

Independent Director

Surendra Munshi

Independent Director

Sudhamoy Khasnobis

Independent Director

Bharati Ray

Additional Director

Yuzo Kawatsu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated on 22 Nov.89 as a public limited company in Calcutta, IFGL Refractories (IRL) commenced business on 2 Feb.90. The registered office of the company was shifted to Orissa from 18 Nov.91. It has been promoted by Indo Flogates (IFGL) and the Bajorias. IRL came out with a rights issue of 1 cr equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 10 cr, in Mar.94. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to partly meet the fund requirements (Rs 10.03 cr), to meet the cost overrun in the 1920-tpa plant set up to manufacture specialised refractories in the Sundergarh district of Orissa. IRL commenced commercial production in Feb.93. It has obtained technical know-how from Harima Ceramics Company, Japan. Harima has also participated in the equity share capital of the company. Nisso Iwai Corporation, Japan; Flogates UK; IFC, US; and Second India Investment Fund, the Netherlands; have also participated in the equity capital of the company.The companys product -- continuous casting refractories -- is a 100% import-substitute which is extensively used in the steel industry. It also manufactures carbon alumina slide gate plates and tap hope sleeves.It is the first Indian company manufacturing continuous casting refractories which has received the ISO 9002 certification. The company has increased its Refractories capacity from 1920 tpa to 3000 tpa.Indo Flogates Ltd amalgamated with the company during the year 1999-2000.
