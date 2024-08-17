IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
557.18
540.47
594.02
577.3
507.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
557.18
540.47
594.02
577.3
507.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.07
Other Income
2.12
3.65
4.04
2.19
2.65
Total Income
559.3
544.12
598.06
579.5
510.85
Total Expenditure
486.22
482.44
518.14
495.89
457.91
PBIDT
73.08
61.68
79.92
83.61
52.93
Interest
3.09
3.63
4.56
5.38
6.42
PBDT
69.99
58.05
75.36
78.22
46.52
Depreciation
11.91
11.97
11.17
11.19
10.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14
12.53
18.69
17.84
12.88
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
44.08
33.55
45.5
49.18
23.55
Minority Interest After NP
5.59
2.21
0.77
0.92
-2.49
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.49
31.34
44.73
48.25
26.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.49
31.34
44.73
48.25
26.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.12
9.05
12.67
13.76
7.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
99,34,268
99,34,268
99,34,268
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
28.7
28.7
28.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
2,46,76,204
2,46,76,204
2,46,76,204
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
71.3
71.3
71.3
PBIDTM(%)
13.11
11.41
13.45
14.48
10.43
PBDTM(%)
12.56
10.74
12.68
13.54
9.17
PATM(%)
7.91
6.2
7.65
8.51
4.64
