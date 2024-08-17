IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
391.42
374.15
347.37
369.6
384.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
391.42
374.15
347.37
369.6
384.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.99
1.87
2.33
2.75
4.03
Total Income
392.41
376.02
349.7
372.35
388.52
Total Expenditure
342
324.33
310.17
330.66
345.72
PBIDT
50.41
51.69
39.53
41.69
42.8
Interest
2.47
2.06
2.25
2.5
2.83
PBDT
47.94
49.63
37.28
39.19
39.97
Depreciation
9.53
7.83
7.63
7.96
6.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.59
10.37
8.28
8.37
12.64
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.96
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
28.82
31.43
22.33
22.86
20.36
Minority Interest After NP
4.5
3.58
1.52
1.72
-0.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.32
27.85
20.81
21.14
20.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.32
27.85
20.81
21.14
20.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.03
8.05
6.01
6.11
6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
99,34,268
99,34,268
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
28.7
28.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
2,46,76,204
2,46,76,204
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
71.3
71.3
PBIDTM(%)
12.87
13.81
11.37
11.27
11.13
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.36
8.4
6.42
6.18
5.29
