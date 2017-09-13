IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
Preference Capital
0
0
14.5
14.5
Reserves
132.08
121.85
104.24
87.83
Net Worth
166.69
156.46
153.35
136.94
Minority Interest
Debt
38.53
52.15
48.39
55.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.33
2.72
2.78
3.37
Total Liabilities
207.55
211.33
204.52
195.5
Fixed Assets
34.24
35.36
36.38
41.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
75.77
67.77
67.77
67.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.88
0.29
0.6
0.2
Networking Capital
79.93
85.02
82.84
79.81
Inventories
25.2
39.83
40.26
38.71
Inventory Days
30.23
43.43
44.88
46.15
Sundry Debtors
96.39
95.21
81.95
83.9
Debtor Days
115.63
103.83
91.35
100.03
Other Current Assets
5.29
5.48
7.41
4.05
Sundry Creditors
-43.25
-43.26
-36.08
-37.01
Creditor Days
51.88
47.17
40.22
44.12
Other Current Liabilities
-3.7
-12.24
-10.7
-9.84
Cash
16.74
22.9
16.94
6
Total Assets
207.56
211.34
204.53
195.5
