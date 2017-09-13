iifl-logo-icon 1
IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

280.1
(-5.71%)
Sep 13, 2017|03:42:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

34.61

34.61

34.61

34.61

Preference Capital

0

0

14.5

14.5

Reserves

132.08

121.85

104.24

87.83

Net Worth

166.69

156.46

153.35

136.94

Minority Interest

Debt

38.53

52.15

48.39

55.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.33

2.72

2.78

3.37

Total Liabilities

207.55

211.33

204.52

195.5

Fixed Assets

34.24

35.36

36.38

41.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

75.77

67.77

67.77

67.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.88

0.29

0.6

0.2

Networking Capital

79.93

85.02

82.84

79.81

Inventories

25.2

39.83

40.26

38.71

Inventory Days

30.23

43.43

44.88

46.15

Sundry Debtors

96.39

95.21

81.95

83.9

Debtor Days

115.63

103.83

91.35

100.03

Other Current Assets

5.29

5.48

7.41

4.05

Sundry Creditors

-43.25

-43.26

-36.08

-37.01

Creditor Days

51.88

47.17

40.22

44.12

Other Current Liabilities

-3.7

-12.24

-10.7

-9.84

Cash

16.74

22.9

16.94

6

Total Assets

207.56

211.34

204.53

195.5

QUICKLINKS FOR IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged

