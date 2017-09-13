Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
304.24
334.67
327.42
306.13
yoy growth (%)
-9.09
2.21
6.95
11.39
Raw materials
-175.96
-184.53
-166.71
-169.7
As % of sales
57.83
55.13
50.91
55.43
Employee costs
-32.99
-31.85
-28.12
-24.98
As % of sales
10.84
9.51
8.59
8.16
Other costs
-61.21
-72.82
-87.54
-77.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.12
21.76
26.73
25.26
Operating profit
34.05
45.45
45.02
34.08
OPM
11.19
13.58
13.75
11.13
Depreciation
-6.32
-5.54
-7.02
-7.1
Interest expense
-2.07
-1.89
-2.29
-4.05
Other income
3.07
3.49
1.52
2.45
Profit before tax
28.74
41.51
37.22
25.37
Taxes
-10.17
-14.64
-12.88
-8.31
Tax rate
-35.41
-35.28
-34.59
-32.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.56
26.86
24.34
17.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
18.56
26.86
24.34
17.06
yoy growth (%)
-30.89
10.33
42.68
-2.08
NPM
6.1
8.02
7.43
5.57
