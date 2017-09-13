iifl-logo-icon 1
IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

280.1
(-5.71%)
Sep 13, 2017|03:42:17 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

304.24

334.67

327.42

306.13

yoy growth (%)

-9.09

2.21

6.95

11.39

Raw materials

-175.96

-184.53

-166.71

-169.7

As % of sales

57.83

55.13

50.91

55.43

Employee costs

-32.99

-31.85

-28.12

-24.98

As % of sales

10.84

9.51

8.59

8.16

Other costs

-61.21

-72.82

-87.54

-77.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.12

21.76

26.73

25.26

Operating profit

34.05

45.45

45.02

34.08

OPM

11.19

13.58

13.75

11.13

Depreciation

-6.32

-5.54

-7.02

-7.1

Interest expense

-2.07

-1.89

-2.29

-4.05

Other income

3.07

3.49

1.52

2.45

Profit before tax

28.74

41.51

37.22

25.37

Taxes

-10.17

-14.64

-12.88

-8.31

Tax rate

-35.41

-35.28

-34.59

-32.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.56

26.86

24.34

17.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

18.56

26.86

24.34

17.06

yoy growth (%)

-30.89

10.33

42.68

-2.08

NPM

6.1

8.02

7.43

5.57

