IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
28.74
41.51
37.22
25.37
Depreciation
-6.32
-5.54
-7.02
-7.1
Tax paid
-10.17
-14.64
-12.88
-8.31
Working capital
-11.5
7.64
13.7
6.93
Other operating items
Operating
0.74
28.97
31.02
16.88
Capital expenditure
5.13
4.02
2.69
3.52
Free cash flow
5.87
32.99
33.71
20.41
Equity raised
242.28
192.29
174.51
154.37
Investing
8
0
0
3.84
Financing
-13.62
9.52
-1.02
4.22
Dividends paid
6.92
6.92
6.06
5.19
Net in cash
249.45
241.72
213.26
188.05
