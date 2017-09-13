iifl-logo-icon 1
IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

280.1
(-5.71%)
Sep 13, 2017

IFGL Refractories Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

28.74

41.51

37.22

25.37

Depreciation

-6.32

-5.54

-7.02

-7.1

Tax paid

-10.17

-14.64

-12.88

-8.31

Working capital

-11.5

7.64

13.7

6.93

Other operating items

Operating

0.74

28.97

31.02

16.88

Capital expenditure

5.13

4.02

2.69

3.52

Free cash flow

5.87

32.99

33.71

20.41

Equity raised

242.28

192.29

174.51

154.37

Investing

8

0

0

3.84

Financing

-13.62

9.52

-1.02

4.22

Dividends paid

6.92

6.92

6.06

5.19

Net in cash

249.45

241.72

213.26

188.05

