|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Sep-2016
|Jun-2016
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
14.46%
14.46%
14.46%
14.46%
14.46%
Indian
56.83%
56.83%
56.83%
56.83%
56.83%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
5.09%
4.45%
3.22%
2.06%
2.31%
Non-Institutions
23.6%
24.25%
25.48%
26.63%
26.38%
Total Non-Promoter
28.7%
28.7%
28.7%
28.7%
28.7%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
