INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of IFL Enterprises Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of IFL Enterprises Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, If we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matters to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant law and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone IND AS Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of change in equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in the "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. > The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

> The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

> Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Dividend declared and paid during the year ended 31 March 2024 by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Consequently, we are unable to comment on audit trail requirements of the said software, as envisaged under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. 1 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for financial year ended 31 March 2024.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For Kapish Jain & Associates,

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 022743N

Kapish Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 514162

UDIN: 24514162BKBHVN8630

Place: New Delhi

Date: 27 May, 2024.

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of IFL Enterprises Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not own any intangible assets during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not own any immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted at a reasonable interval in a year by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed during the course of verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore by bank or financial institution based on the security of current assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any investment provided guarantee or security secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any others parties during the year. However, the company has granted loan to the parties during the year, details of the loan is stated in sub-clause (a) below.

(a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted any loan to its subsidiaries during the year.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has granted loan to the parties other than subsidiaries as below during the year.

Particulars Amounts in Rs. lacs Aggregate amount during the year 4.20 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 1475.94

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are in opinion that the terms and conditions of the loan given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than 90 days in respect of loans granted to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loan which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loan either repayable on demand or without specifying the terms or period of repayment, details of which are given below:

Rs. in lacs Particulars Total Loan Promoters Related Parties Aggregate Amount of Loan during the year 4.20 - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 1475.94 - - Percentage of loan to the total loan 100.00% - -

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and as per books and records examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts during the year.

(ix)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender since all the borrowings taken as inter-corporate deposits/loans is repayable on demand and said loans have not been demanded from the respective parties during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks and financial institution, representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x)(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company, with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under review

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable.

(d) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment companies as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India as part of its group and hence the reporting requirements under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the previous statutory auditor during the year. As an incoming auditor, we have examined the issues, objections or concerns stated by the outgoing auditor and its effects on financials of company if any have been considered;

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not fulfil the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Kapish Jain & Associates,

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 022743N

Kapish Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 514162

UDIN: 24514162BKBHVN8630

Place: New Delhi

Date: 27 May 2024

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 2 clause (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of IFL Enterprises Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of IFL Enterprises Limited as at and for the year 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company on that date.

Responsibilities of Management for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected, Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future period are subject to the risk that Internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and such internal financial controls systems over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on internal financial controls systems over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal financial controls systems over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kapish Jain & Associates,

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 022743N

Kapish Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 514162

UDIN: 24514162BKBHVN8630

Place: New Delhi

Date: 27 May, 2024.