Summary

IFL Enterprises Limited, was originally incorporated on 23rd January, 2009 as a Private Limited Company as Sarthak Suppliers Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was altered to IFL Enterprises Private Limited on 27th January, 2016. On 18th February, 2016, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and was retained as IFL Enterprises Limited on 18 February, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The main business of the Company is trading in textile products primarily fabrics. The Company is involved in the business of corporate advisory, debt syndication and execution services with paramount focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in corporate and non-corporate sector. The Company began Advisory and DSA related activities in addition to re-designing original activity of trading in textiles in 2016. It then increased the scale of operation from textile industry to service industry i.e. to act as DSA (Direct Selling Agent) and providing consultancy services like Loan Syndication and Project Approval. In 2017-18, the Company diversified its business activities along with its main object. It obtained Direct Selling Agency (DSA) of PNB Housing Finance, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited and IDFC. It obtained Direct Selling Agency of PNB Housing Finance, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited, and IDFC Bank. The management of control of the Company was changed through the Open Offer with Mr. Gandhi Nishant S on 09 December, 2

