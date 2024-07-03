SectorRetail
Open₹0.98
Prev. Close₹0.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.34
Day's High₹0.99
Day's Low₹0.94
52 Week's High₹1.82
52 Week's Low₹0.92
Book Value₹1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.01
18.19
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.74
6.79
3.19
3.4
Net Worth
25.75
24.98
6.19
6.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.36
2.24
6.6
11.8
yoy growth (%)
-39.41
-66.02
-44.01
265.17
Raw materials
-1.39
-1.92
-6.46
-11.44
As % of sales
102.36
85.58
97.75
96.97
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.1
-0.09
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.11
0.27
0.04
0.1
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-0.05
1.91
0.08
-1.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.41
-66.02
-44.01
265.17
Op profit growth
-193.78
-214.82
16.49
-29.64
EBIT growth
-140.56
537.99
-58.3
41.23
Net profit growth
-155.2
598.84
-53.26
-173.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
8.24
8.17
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
8.24
8.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.68
1.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
samad Ahmed Khan
Non Executive Director
Vina Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Falguni Raval
Managing Director & CFO
Kamlesh Kanaiyalal Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Pitaliya
Additional Director
Dimpleben Arajanbhai Makwana
Additional Director
Meet Sureshbhai Chhatrala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IFL Enterprises Ltd
Summary
IFL Enterprises Limited, was originally incorporated on 23rd January, 2009 as a Private Limited Company as Sarthak Suppliers Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was altered to IFL Enterprises Private Limited on 27th January, 2016. On 18th February, 2016, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and was retained as IFL Enterprises Limited on 18 February, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The main business of the Company is trading in textile products primarily fabrics. The Company is involved in the business of corporate advisory, debt syndication and execution services with paramount focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in corporate and non-corporate sector. The Company began Advisory and DSA related activities in addition to re-designing original activity of trading in textiles in 2016. It then increased the scale of operation from textile industry to service industry i.e. to act as DSA (Direct Selling Agent) and providing consultancy services like Loan Syndication and Project Approval. In 2017-18, the Company diversified its business activities along with its main object. It obtained Direct Selling Agency (DSA) of PNB Housing Finance, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited and IDFC. It obtained Direct Selling Agency of PNB Housing Finance, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited, and IDFC Bank. The management of control of the Company was changed through the Open Offer with Mr. Gandhi Nishant S on 09 December, 2
Read More
The IFL Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFL Enterprises Ltd is ₹71.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IFL Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFL Enterprises Ltd is ₹0.92 and ₹1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IFL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.42%, 3 Years at 18.43%, 1 Year at -12.50%, 6 Month at -33.78%, 3 Month at -17.65% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
