IFL Enterprises Ltd Share Price

0.95
(-3.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

  • Open0.98
  • Day's High0.99
  • 52 Wk High1.82
  • Prev. Close0.98
  • Day's Low0.94
  • 52 Wk Low 0.92
  • Turnover (lac)36.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IFL Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

0.98

Prev. Close

0.98

Turnover(Lac.)

36.34

Day's High

0.99

Day's Low

0.94

52 Week's High

1.82

52 Week's Low

0.92

Book Value

1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IFL Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.0001

Record Date: 17 Nov, 2023

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

IFL Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IFL Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.92%

Non-Promoter- 99.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IFL Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.01

18.19

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.74

6.79

3.19

3.4

Net Worth

25.75

24.98

6.19

6.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.36

2.24

6.6

11.8

yoy growth (%)

-39.41

-66.02

-44.01

265.17

Raw materials

-1.39

-1.92

-6.46

-11.44

As % of sales

102.36

85.58

97.75

96.97

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.1

-0.09

-0.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.11

0.27

0.04

0.1

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

0

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-0.05

1.91

0.08

-1.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.41

-66.02

-44.01

265.17

Op profit growth

-193.78

-214.82

16.49

-29.64

EBIT growth

-140.56

537.99

-58.3

41.23

Net profit growth

-155.2

598.84

-53.26

-173.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

8.24

8.17

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

8.24

8.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.68

1.3

IFL Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IFL Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

samad Ahmed Khan

Non Executive Director

Vina Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Falguni Raval

Managing Director & CFO

Kamlesh Kanaiyalal Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Pitaliya

Additional Director

Dimpleben Arajanbhai Makwana

Additional Director

Meet Sureshbhai Chhatrala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IFL Enterprises Ltd

Summary

IFL Enterprises Limited, was originally incorporated on 23rd January, 2009 as a Private Limited Company as Sarthak Suppliers Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was altered to IFL Enterprises Private Limited on 27th January, 2016. On 18th February, 2016, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and was retained as IFL Enterprises Limited on 18 February, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The main business of the Company is trading in textile products primarily fabrics. The Company is involved in the business of corporate advisory, debt syndication and execution services with paramount focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in corporate and non-corporate sector. The Company began Advisory and DSA related activities in addition to re-designing original activity of trading in textiles in 2016. It then increased the scale of operation from textile industry to service industry i.e. to act as DSA (Direct Selling Agent) and providing consultancy services like Loan Syndication and Project Approval. In 2017-18, the Company diversified its business activities along with its main object. It obtained Direct Selling Agency (DSA) of PNB Housing Finance, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited and IDFC. It obtained Direct Selling Agency of PNB Housing Finance, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited, and IDFC Bank. The management of control of the Company was changed through the Open Offer with Mr. Gandhi Nishant S on 09 December, 2
Company FAQs

What is the IFL Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The IFL Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of IFL Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFL Enterprises Ltd is ₹71.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IFL Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IFL Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IFL Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFL Enterprises Ltd is ₹0.92 and ₹1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IFL Enterprises Ltd?

IFL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.42%, 3 Years at 18.43%, 1 Year at -12.50%, 6 Month at -33.78%, 3 Month at -17.65% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IFL Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IFL Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.07 %

