IFL Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.95
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.36

2.24

6.6

11.8

yoy growth (%)

-39.41

-66.02

-44.01

265.17

Raw materials

-1.39

-1.92

-6.46

-11.44

As % of sales

102.36

85.58

97.75

96.97

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.1

-0.09

-0.18

As % of sales

9.18

4.45

1.46

1.53

Other costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.22

-0.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.14

1.11

3.39

2.74

Operating profit

-0.18

0.19

-0.17

-0.14

OPM

-13.69

8.84

-2.61

-1.25

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.13

0.27

0.3

Profit before tax

-0.11

0.27

0.04

0.1

Taxes

0

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

Tax rate

7.77

-17.84

-26.48

-34.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.12

0.22

0.03

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.12

0.22

0.03

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-155.2

598.84

-53.26

-173.42

NPM

-9.03

9.9

0.48

0.57

