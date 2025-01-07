Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.36
2.24
6.6
11.8
yoy growth (%)
-39.41
-66.02
-44.01
265.17
Raw materials
-1.39
-1.92
-6.46
-11.44
As % of sales
102.36
85.58
97.75
96.97
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.1
-0.09
-0.18
As % of sales
9.18
4.45
1.46
1.53
Other costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.22
-0.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.14
1.11
3.39
2.74
Operating profit
-0.18
0.19
-0.17
-0.14
OPM
-13.69
8.84
-2.61
-1.25
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.13
0.27
0.3
Profit before tax
-0.11
0.27
0.04
0.1
Taxes
0
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
Tax rate
7.77
-17.84
-26.48
-34.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.12
0.22
0.03
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.12
0.22
0.03
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-155.2
598.84
-53.26
-173.42
NPM
-9.03
9.9
0.48
0.57
