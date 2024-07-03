iifl-logo-icon 1
IFL Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

0.95
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.87

15.3

1.99

2.05

1.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.87

15.3

1.99

2.05

1.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.15

0.32

0.62

0.27

0.35

Total Income

2.73

15.62

2.61

2.32

2.2

Total Expenditure

3.13

15.37

3.2

1.11

1.77

PBIDT

-0.41

0.25

-0.59

1.21

0.43

Interest

0

0.01

0.01

0

0

PBDT

-0.41

0.24

-0.6

1.21

0.43

Depreciation

0.16

0.07

0.19

0.03

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.07

0.07

-0.06

0.31

0.11

Deferred Tax

-0.08

0.08

-0.06

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.42

0.03

-0.68

0.88

0.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.42

0.03

-0.68

0.88

0.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.42

0.03

-0.68

0.88

0.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

0

-0.03

0.04

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

74.4

25.01

25.01

25.01

22.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-14.28

1.63

-29.64

59.02

23.11

PBDTM(%)

-14.28

1.56

-30.15

59.02

23.11

PATM(%)

-14.63

0.19

-34.17

42.92

16.66

QUICKLINKS FOR IFL Enterprises Ltd

