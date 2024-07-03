IFL Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.87
15.3
1.99
2.05
1.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.87
15.3
1.99
2.05
1.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.15
0.32
0.62
0.27
0.35
Total Income
2.73
15.62
2.61
2.32
2.2
Total Expenditure
3.13
15.37
3.2
1.11
1.77
PBIDT
-0.41
0.25
-0.59
1.21
0.43
Interest
0
0.01
0.01
0
0
PBDT
-0.41
0.24
-0.6
1.21
0.43
Depreciation
0.16
0.07
0.19
0.03
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.07
0.07
-0.06
0.31
0.11
Deferred Tax
-0.08
0.08
-0.06
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.42
0.03
-0.68
0.88
0.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.42
0.03
-0.68
0.88
0.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.42
0.03
-0.68
0.88
0.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
0
-0.03
0.04
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
74.4
25.01
25.01
25.01
22.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-14.28
1.63
-29.64
59.02
23.11
PBDTM(%)
-14.28
1.56
-30.15
59.02
23.11
PATM(%)
-14.63
0.19
-34.17
42.92
16.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.