IFL Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.95
(-3.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

IFL Enterprises FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.11

0.27

0.04

0.1

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

0

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-0.05

1.91

0.08

-1.65

Other operating items

Operating

-0.22

2.07

0.06

-1.63

Capital expenditure

-0.02

0.06

0

0.17

Free cash flow

-0.24

2.13

0.06

-1.46

Equity raised

7.04

6.55

6.45

6.32

Investing

0

0

0

-0.64

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.8

8.69

6.52

4.22

