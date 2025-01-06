IFL Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.11
0.27
0.04
0.1
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-0.05
1.91
0.08
-1.65
Other operating items
Operating
-0.22
2.07
0.06
-1.63
Capital expenditure
-0.02
0.06
0
0.17
Free cash flow
-0.24
2.13
0.06
-1.46
Equity raised
7.04
6.55
6.45
6.32
Investing
0
0
0
-0.64
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.8
8.69
6.52
4.22
